Dive bright

In 2017, Breitling marked the 60th anniversary of its iconic dive watch with a new-generation Superocean Heritage.

The Swiss watchmaker has updated the collection in the summer of 2025 with a variety of modern-retro models launched under a Hawaii-themed campaign.

Moreover, collaborations with Cutler and Gross and Havaianas have given eyewear and sandals for stylish summer looks.

Back in 1957, the original SuperOcean was also about style as much as functionality, readability and safety underwater. Breitling developed the wristwatches, watertight to 200m, to meet the growing trend for recreational scuba diving in the 1950s.

The time-only Ref 1004 and the world's first dive chronograph Ref 807 appealed with sleek proportions and elements of the design included an anodised rotating bezel and distinct hands.

Breitling eyewear by Cutler and Gross for a stylish summer look.

The updated Superocean Heritage collection comprises automatic models and chronographs featuring the hallmark arrow and spear hands, respectively for the hours and minutes, and pointed indexes that maintain the at-a-glance readability.

Refinements particularly enhance symmetry and proportion. For instance, the chronograph's tone-on-tone subdials and a subtle date aperture at 6 o'clock render a balanced composition.

Thinner, more integrated mesh-metal and mesh-rubber bracelets ensure a fit against the case in various sizes with a water resistance of 200m.

The collection has been refreshed with a palette of black, blue or green for the dials with the ceramic bezel insert in a matching colour.

The versatile lineup includes four variations of the Superocean Heritage Automatic 36 in stainless steel with the faces in dark blue or vivid green.

Superocean Heritage Automatic 36 with the dial in vivid green.

Superocean Heritage B01 Chronograph 42. Photos Courtesy of Breitling

These smaller models are powered by Caliber 10 with a power reserve of 42 hours while the 40, 42 or 44mm timepieces deliver a power reserve of 78 hours, thanks to the new B31 movement.

Notably, Breitling has used responsibly sourced 18k red gold for the outer bezels and crowns of certain 42 or 44mm versions as well as two of the self-winding Superocean Heritage B01 Chronograph 42 with a power reserve of approximately 70 hours.

The performance of the in-house manufactured calibers is confirmed by the status as a COSC-certified chronometer.

Besides the new collection, Breitling has also rolled out a limited edition co-designed by surfing G.O.A.T. Kelly Slater and sunglasses by British eyewear brand Cutler and Gross.

Striking features of the new watches have been incorporated into the design of the sunglasses, such as the luminous lacquer-filled temple tips recalling the arrow hour hand, while the Milanese-engraved core wire and rivets echo the mesh bracelet.

Limited to 500 each, the four styles include those with clean-lined metal frames, sculpted eco-conscious cellulose acetate, and a sophisticated combination of both.

Each model is also available in an edition featuring 18k red gold-plated metalwork as a play on the red-gold hardware found on some models in the Superocean Heritage collection.

The laid-back elegance of the Superocean Heritage is further complemented by the collab with Brazilian footwear brand Havaianas, whose special-edition sandals align with a Hawaiian floral design and Breitling's style-at-sea spirit.