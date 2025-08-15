Back in black

After what feels like an eternity, Netflix has finally brought Jenna Ortega back to our screens -- and back to the shadowy corridors of Nevermore Academy -- in Wednesday Season 2. This time, we're getting the story in two halves: Part 1 now, Part 2 in September. That split alone is enough to test the patience of fans who have been waiting since the breakout first season, but at least these four new episodes offer enough twists, revelations, and deliciously dark moments to keep us hooked until the rest arrives.

With only four episodes to binge, I expected the pacing to be tight -- and it is -- but what struck me most is how much darker, moodier and more melancholy this season feels compared to the first. The playful macabre tone remains, but there's more of a noir edge now, with shadows stretching further across the plot. For anyone who enjoys a good mystery, especially one steeped in misdirection and ominous atmosphere, this first part delivers: a good old-fashioned murder case, with Wednesday unexpectedly racing against the clock to save someone's life before it's too late.

Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, and the school feels just as full of secrets as before. New threats lurk, but so do the unresolved tensions of her past year -- old adversaries resurface, new alliances form and family bonds are tested. This season sees Wednesday navigating friends, foes and the messy spaces in between, while maintaining her trademark deadpan wit and cutting one-liners. Yet there's a deeper sense of urgency this time, a bone-chilling supernatural mystery pulling her into more personal territory.

Though there's an influx of new characters, the story keeps its focus firmly on Wednesday's mischief and relentless curiosity. The central plotline blends two threads: a new murder mystery and the unfinished consequences of Season 1's events. This dual focus adds an element of vengeance to the story, giving it more bite. The writing feels bolder, the stakes are higher, and the final cliffhanger of Part 1 lands like a punch -- the kind that makes you groan at the idea of waiting two more months.

Much of Part 1 revolves around Wednesday trying to piece together clues before the next tragedy strikes. The way she goes about it is both clever and amusing, with quirky schemes, unexpected partnerships, and dry comedic beats scattered throughout. Tim Burton's unmistakable visual touch is all over these sequences, from the warped architecture to the surreal lighting, amplifying the odd humour in otherwise grim situations. The blend of macabre and comedy is still one of the show's greatest strengths, and there were multiple moments that genuinely made me laugh.

As with the first season, the aesthetics are impeccable. The costume work is meticulous, every set feels like it belongs in Burton's illustrated notebook, and the overall visual style is mesmerising. I was especially delighted by a stop-motion animation sequence that recalls Burton's Frankenweenie (2012), a small but satisfying nod to his animated legacy.

Wednesday Season 2. NETFLIX

Inevitably, Wednesday will continue to draw Harry Potter comparisons -- the school rivalries, the strange sports tournaments, the caste-like social groups -- but here, the tone is sharper, the humour darker and the morality a little more skewed. The season's big twist, revealed in the final episode of Part 1, isn't easy to see coming. The writers' sleight-of-hand misdirection is handled well, making the reveal both surprising and earned.

One of the biggest differences this time is the presence of Wednesday's parents. Luis Guzmán's Gomez Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Morticia have much bigger roles than in Season 1, where they were mostly ornamental. Here, Morticia is central to the drama. Her complicated and often combative relationship with Wednesday becomes the emotional heart of the season, and it's a pleasure to watch Zeta-Jones finally get the space to spar -- verbally and otherwise -- with Ortega. Their sword-fighting sequence in the woods is one of the standout scenes of Part 1: tense, stylish and crackling with mother-daughter rivalry.

Gomez, meanwhile, provides a different kind of charm. Guzmán plays him as warm, loving and blissfully unaware of certain tensions, delivering gentle comic relief in between the darker beats. Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester makes a brief but unforgettable appearance, injecting some pure absurdity into the proceedings.

Part 1 also brings in a roster of guest stars that range from major to fleeting: Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Haley Joel Osment and Joanna Lumley all pop up. Each leaves a small imprint on the season's tone -- Buscemi's scenes in particular have a quiet eccentricity that fits perfectly into Wednesday's world.

Still, the gravitational centre of the show remains Ortega. She might not have a viral dance moment this season, but she doesn't need one. Her icy glare, precise delivery and ability to convey disdain with a single eyebrow raise make her utterly riveting. She wears Wednesday's persona as if it's a second skin, slipping back into the role so seamlessly that it's hard to imagine anyone else ever playing the part.

Not everything works perfectly. At times, the narrative wanders into side plots that dilute the main mystery. Some of these diversions are entertaining -- a mix of comic interludes and character development -- but they occasionally feel like padding. Wednesday's younger brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) stumbles upon something that could be genuinely disruptive to the main plot, but in this first half, the payoff doesn't match the buildup. It's the kind of thread that feels like it's being saved for later, which is fine, but it makes those scenes feel undercooked for now.

Even so, the four episodes are consistently engaging. Watching Wednesday evolve into a sharper, more confident investigator adds a layer of satisfaction, especially when paired with the season's richer family dynamics. The tone has shifted -- still playful, but with more menace lurking beneath the humour -- and that tonal growth keeps the show from feeling like a simple repeat of Season 1.

Part 1 of Wednesday Season 2 is a confident return for one of Netflix's most stylish and self-assured shows. The mix of mystery, family drama, gothic humour and Burton-esque visual flourish still works. And be warned that by the time the credits roll on Episode 4, you're left dangling on a particularly nasty cliffhanger that may make you want to hold on until the second part arrives to binge it all at once.

Wednesday Season 2 - Part 1

Starring Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Gwendoline Christie

Directed by Tim Burton

Now streaming on Netflix