Shu Qi stars in Netflix's new revenge thriller

Globally renowned Taiwanese actress Shu Qi is set to star in Netflix's new series The Resurrected. The highly anticipated Chinese-language series recently unveiled a teaser poster and trailer and will premiere on Oct 9.

The Resurrected is co-directed by acclaimed filmmakers Leste Chen (Eternal Summer) and Hsu Chao-jen (Living).

The star-studded cast features international award-winning actresses Shu Qi (The Assassin, Three Times), celebrated Thai actor Sukollawat Kanaros (Weir) and Patrick Nattawat Finkler rounding out a dynamic ensemble in this revenge-driven thriller.

Set in the fictional city of Benkha, The Resurrected centres on two mothers united by hatred and seeking revenge for their daughters caught in a fraud and kidnapping case.

With help from a mysterious goddess, they revive the deceased ringleader of the fraud scheme to punish him.

Yet, despite inflicting relentless pain, their fury remains unquenched. As dark secrets unravel, their alliance is tested, forcing them to confront the limits of justice and their own morality.

Shu Qi, 49, was born in Taiwan. She has won numerous awards including the Golden Horse Award in Taiwan (equivalent to the East Asian Oscars) for Best Supporting Actress in 1998 and also a Golden Horse Award for Best Leading Actress in 2005. In 1999, she starred alongside Jackie Chan in the romantic comedy Gorgeous.