Surf's up for Kelly Slater Limited Edition

Born and raised in Cocoa Beach, Florida, Kelly Slater had the breezy Atlantic Ocean as his playground. Yet, the surfing prodigy longed for riding big waves in the Pacific Ocean.

"From as early as I can remember, I dreamt of travelling to and living in Hawaii. It was this far-off land of amazing waves, perfect weather and the ultimate surfing lifestyle," said Slater.

Breitling's brand ambassador since 2018, he co-designed the Superocean Heritage B31 Automatic 40 Kelly Slater as a tribute to the Paradise of the Pacific.

The foliage pattern on the blue dial is inspired by the light and shadows of a tropical canopy. The blue colour extends to the ceramic bezel insert and mesh rubber strap of the first model, while a mesh bracelet matches the 40mm stainless steel case in the second version.

The caseback's sapphire crystal reveals the COSC-ceritified Caliber B31 with a power reserve of approximately 78 hours.

The limited edition is based on a redesign of the Superocean Heritage, whose launch campaign draws on the sights, sounds and surf culture of the Aloha State.

"After living here, I realised it's much bigger than that. The people, the community, the nature are all so intertwined. The respect Hawaiians have for their land, people and culture runs deep. It makes Hawaii even more special than what I dreamt of when I was a kid. And now I call it home," said Slater.

Breitling also celebrates the achievements of the surfing G.O.A.T. through the automatic models, each available in 500 pieces.

After turning pro in 1990 at the age of 18, Slater enjoyed a prolific career -- becoming the 11-time World Surf League champion and winning 56 Championship Tour events. Moreover, the 53-year-old American athlete received the Laureus Lifetime Achievement award at a ceremony held in Madrid, in April.

The Kelly Slater Limited Edition comes in a special box, featuring the Hawaiian foliage motif and a personal note from the legendary surfer himself.