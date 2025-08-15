Your horoscope for Aug 15-21

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Previous ones: https://www.bangkokpost.com/topics/1702300/horoscope

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You’ll swiftly master new tech and complex systems. High-maintenance clients and demanding bigwigs become manageable. You often finish your tasks before the deadlines, but your colleague may ask for help. Your supervisor may ask you to show a newcomer the ropes. You're irreplaceable, for now.

(₿) You make the right moves when it comes to money. Financial talks will benefit everyone involved, so negotiate with confidence. Extra income is on the cards because you know the right people. You keep your spending in check and you’ll be on track to achieve your savings goal.

(♥) You and your partner might be knee-deep in work and other responsibilities, but you’ll still find time for each other. Conversations flow smoother than ever before — less dead air, more sparkle. People keep asking when you two are going to have a baby but you're not ready or simply don't want to.

(⚤) A new hangout, spontaneous trip or dating app could bring about an exciting romantic spark. Someone younger might shoot their shot. Just know that the initial spark could fizzle eventually. No matter how it ends, enjoy the ride. It's better than nothing at all.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) You manage priorities, resources and expectations without much sweat. Even the usual naysayers will surprisingly nod along with your ideas and proposals. You’ll hit every goal and deadline, no matter where you work from. An exciting opportunity to level up your tech people skills is on the cards. A job interview or business negotiation goes your way.

(₿) The expansive network of friends and colleagues brings you a freelance opportunity, but you'll have to accept it quickly or it'll go to someone else. Resist tempting enticements and urges to spend lavishly. Set a strict budget and stick to it. Watch out for phishing tricks.

(♥) Talking money with your honey might put your patience to the test. Expect a few bumps due to mismatched expectations. Someone who's unaware that you're taken might try to rizz you up.

(⚤) Cupid may offer several romantic options. Be ready to get hit on online and in the flesh. Someone might be a bit too eager for something physical and you know your boundaries. That said, you’ll likely keep things casual and explore until you realise what (and who) truly clicks.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) Brace yourself for clever deceptions and outright lies. A colleague may try to blame you for a mistake that you shouldn't be held accountable for. But your wisdom and instincts, plus well-timed support from a senior ally, will be your compass to navigate through all this mess unscathed. Unexpected work-related travel, impromptu pitches and negotiations are also on the cards.

(₿) Expect favourable outcomes from financial negotiations. Your income flows in smoothly, while your loan request will be granted. You might receive small gifts or treats from friends and family members, saving you some cash. Just beware of sweet talkers selling quick-cash schemes. If it sounds shady, step back.

(♥) Romance might fade a little. Work, social life and life admin are cutting into your couples time. Mid-week may not be the best time for conversations and decision-making with your partner. Watch your words. Active listening can make your partner feel heard and seen. You don't even have to say anything.

(⚤) Someone with a major age gap or totally different background might show unexpected interest. It’s flattering, but your heart feels unsure. Take a break to figure out what you actually want before making any responses.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) You're multitasking, but also delivering quality in everything that you do. With more main tasks and surprise side gigs, you're levelling up fast. However, you'll deftly manage your energy and priorities while dodging drama and pointless competition.

(₿) Your hustle game is strong and, with your expansive network, you'll attract more moneymaking opportunities than you thought possible. You'll be busy working but loving every minute of it. Investors are unfazed by the market volatility but focus on long-term goals.

(♥) Spouses might level up their family life or have more shared duties. You might also get busier with making money. You may hit pause on date nights and couple time next week. Sometimes a little space and distance apart might be the zen that you need. Any disagreements between you two will fizzle out fast.

(⚤) No one you will meet next week makes your heart flutter, sorry. Levelling up your career and self-care are your current priorities. You're a thriving single.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Your ideas flow smoothly while you're firing on all cylinders. You meet all deadlines regardless of where you work from. A fresh wave of hope and inspiration will ignite your vision, helping you connect dots and spot exciting new possibilities. Your ideas will land well with your audience. Check your work inbox for a messenger of good news.

(₿) Looking for funding or financial support? A surprising saviour might step in to help you. You have a good chance in successfully negotiating your salary or rate. Watch out for time-sensitive bills or fines. Map your money moves wisely.

(♥) Your schedules might clash, but you two cherish every minute you have with each other. Petty bickering could pop up, but it's all love. You two will talk it out and get on the same page. Your shared dreams should soon be realised.

(⚤) You get to know several potential love interests in the flesh and online. A familiar face may surprise you with their love confession. Take some time to connect with yourself. Your inner voice will be the GPS to your person.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You connect dots quickly. Deadlines won't make you sweat and you make tough tasks look easy. Bigwigs take notice of you and trust your expertise. You’re the go-to, the reliable one and the star player, who always shows up strong. But deep down, burnout and fatigue are setting in. Pace yourself.

(₿) A friend casually opens doors to an unexpected income. Still, you may miss your income goal by a tiny margin. A lost treasured item makes a surprise comeback when you least expect it.

(♥) You and your partner connect and communicate on a deeper level. You two make each other feel heard and seen. Any lingering tensions or unresolved issues? They will finally melt away. Get ready for some solid romantic moments.

(⚤) Your friend or cousin might play a matchmaker, but if you don't feel that their pick is the right match, say so. An ex, who's now taken, might hit you up for a casual hook-up. Just don't.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Your instincts and imagination will be perfectly aligned, making it easier to decipher situations and find smart solutions. You might be the trusted guru and the peacekeeper that your team turns to. You may smash through targets and achieve a new benchmark.

Your network is your net worth. A deep dive with an AI chatbot may unexpected produce golden ideas. A financial talk is likely to end in a win-win situation. You sensibly spend for your own joy but also keep up with your savings goal.

Small arguments might pop up, but you two will be able to talk things. You’re each other’s safe space and biggest cheerleader. Sweet and low-key moments will melt your hearts. Someone who's unaware that you're taken might try to rizz you up.

You may click with someone from the same culture and another from another culture at the same time. It may not be clear who's the better fit but you get to improve your people skill and foreign language in the process.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Get ready to shine! A coveted project or career-defining opportunity may be given to your, and honestly, you've earned it. But not everyone will clap. Some colleagues might turn green with envy and stir up pointless drama. Remember, haters are gonna hate. Just keep doing your thing.

What looks like a big paycheque could shrink on arrival. A tsunami of tempting entertainment and social invites will hit you hard. Your finances may not be so stable so postpone any wants and big purchases.

A skeleton in the closet might spring out. It rattles your relationship a bit but your bond remains strong. Listen to each other attentively and communicate clearly and honestly to fill in any emotional distance that's brewing.

A new potential romance could pop up, but expect some hurdles like different socioeconomic status or language barriers. Already seeing someone? Their vibe IRL and online tell you they're keeping things casual and may be also seeing another person.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Workplace drama will reveal who's a snake and who's a saint. Sudden shifts and team shakeups prevent you from giving work your full focus. Brace for impromptu pitches and last-minute work travel, too. Manage your energy wisely.

You're on a mission to make more money. And yes, the payoff will match your hustle. Get ready for some surprise but time-sensitive bills or fines. Plan your spending smartly and steer clear of big buys. A mini windfall might land in your lap, but stat quiet about it.

This week might bring some family drama or tricky situations your way. But you and your partner will be on the same team. And bit by bit, you'll start to see a way out. This shared journey through rough waters could deepen your bond.

The "perfect" person your friend introduces might look amazing, but they’re not your type. Someone magnetic will cross your path. But you won't be the only one smitten with them. Competition may be fierce. Stay sharp or risk getting played.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Roadblocks are vanishing, allowing you rapid progress and some rewarding outcomes. Your main job and side gig may suddenly keep you firing on all cylinders. Managing priorities, resources and expectations come natural to you. You’ll breeze through drama queens and energy vampires like it’s nothing.

You can cover daily costs and unexpected bills without breaking a sweat. Skip lending money; it might not make its way back to you. Avoid co-signing too; it could bring complications and conflict down the road. And watch out for scams.

Exclude work stories and life comparisons from the conversation between you and your partner. That’s a fast track to drama-ville. Your partner may ask to see your phone as they doubt your faithfulness. Only you know that their doubt is unfounded or not.

Before diving headfirst into romance, pause and listen to your intuition. Not everyone's intentions are pure — watch out for players, scammers and fling-seekers. If you once broke someone’s heart like it was nothing, karma may be coming after you.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Sudden workflow shakeups and extra-fine details might stress you out, but they’ll sharpen your edge. You’ll also face some Ken-or-Karen-level energy from clients or colleagues. Keep your cool. This rough patch is secretly building your grit, focus and next-level resilience. Entrepreneurs: guard your gold — rivals are circling, hungry for your secrets and aces.

Hold off on your wants. Surprise repair bills or unexpected expenses might suddenly take a big bite out of your wallet. Financial opportunities and talks may not be as promising as you expect.

A mutual acquaintance might spark a tiny clash, but you two bounce back fast. You two may have to face a difficult situation together. You two brainstorm and fall in love with each other again.

Someone's simping for you, but you're playing hard to get while the one who does catch your eye, they're on everyone’s radar. Major competition ahead. Your friend might be in the mix, too, and yeah, that’s awkward.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Your idea should land well with your target audience. A foe might pretend to be nice because they want your support or collaboration. Expect your network to expand, unlocking valuable connections and opening doors you never knew existed.

You can easily cover your essential bills. You may unsubscribe an app or two that's silently draining your wallet. A friend or relative might ask for financial aid; give only if it feels right. A spiritual scam could cross your path; stay sharp or your savings will disappear.

You two know when to spend time together and when to give each other space and time. Expect romantic vibes and Insta-worthy memories together. There might be gentle nudges from family about rings or babies, but you two will handle those concerns with maturity.

You may meet someone who's physically your type via your socials. Your friend or relative may hook you up with someone. If you have several potential love interests in mind, take time to get to know them all before you choose the winner.