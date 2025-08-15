Guru's Weekly Buzz: Aug 15-21

Guru By Bangkok's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

EAT

Afternoon tea / Park Hyatt Bangkok / Until Oct 31

Park Hyatt Bangkok has premiered the "Essence Of Citrus Afternoon Tea", which celebrates citrus fruits from Asia and beyondCurated by pastry chef, Fabrizio Zarate, the tea showcases Zarate’s family recipes. It begins with a citrus welcome drink, yuzu namelaka, featuring Japan’s vibrant yuzu paired with Thai pomelo and a delicate Italian meringue, and a pink grapefruit dessert, inspired by Vietnam. The sudachi creation from South Korea blends sudachi confit and citrus ganache with a hazelnut dacquoise. The kalamansi Basque cheesecake, hails from the Philippines, while the citrus pavlova fuses bergamot and Tahitian lime. The savory selection offers smoked duck with kumquat and mandarin; courgette, caramelised grapefruit and whipped feta; and foie gras terrine with yuzu preserves and raspberry. There is also a Tea Cake Trolley.

Monthly brunch / The Kites Eatery

Seafood on ice, lobster, Mediterranean mains, a "build your own" egg station, Japanese corner and chocolate fountain are among the broad spectrum of options at Innside by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit’s Saturday brunch. Situated in The Kites Eatery, the brunch is held on the first Saturday of each month and features a live band. The brunch is curated by executive chef Katisak "Note" Pinkaew at a series of stations, including a BBQ grill station with lamb rack and chicken, pork, beef and seafood skewers, a fresh pasta station with crab pesto pasta and a pizza station with truffle mushroom or four cheese pizza. A half Canadian lobster, served with Spanish sauce, is available per diner. Dessert is a smorgasbord with a chocolate fountain.

New dishes / Bangkok’78 / Until Sept 30

Bangkok'78 introduces a new line-up of meat-centric dishes inspired by the flavours of Thailand. The latest menu celebrates premium meats and traditional techniques with a modern twist. Feast on six mouthwatering creations that include Grilled half chicken, Grilled Kurobuta pork chops and Crispy German Kurobuta pork knuckle, Grilled picanha served with a variety of sauces, Thai fried rice enriched with beef fat and marinated yolk, and a unique twist on tradition with Fried sun-dried beef tongue. "Meat-ropolis" is available till Sept 30. The restaurant has also launched a new wine flight.

Afternoon bliss / Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok

The "Swoon & Sip" afternoon tea at Greenhouse Restaurant, Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok offers a selection of savouries and sweets, such as Mango nascarpone mousse, Lemon macaron and Beef ragout tart, designed for sharing and savouring with someone special. Try the Tropical Earl’s Delight or the citrusy Matcha Twist to pair with the tea.

Afternoon tea debut / Ms.Jigger

The new "Espresso Intermezzo Afternoon Tea" at Ms.Jigger introduces an Italian spin on the timeless high tea tradition. The set includes delicate savouries like tuna caper Piadina and mortadella-stuffed focaccia, paired with desserts including Sicilian cannoli and hazelnut bomboloni. Complete the experience with handcrafted coffee mocktails like Roma Rosso and Caffè Fruttato.

Black truffle / Red Sky Restaurant

Chef Luca Russo’s curated black truffle creations are available every evening at Red Sky Restaurant at Centara Grand at CentralWorld. The new à la carte menu places black truffle at the forefront with Salmon tartare, avocado and black truffle, or House-made tagliolini with egg and butter, finished with fresh truffle shavings. The Burrata-filled ravioli with toasted hazelnuts brings creaminess and crunch, while the Pluma Iberica with pumpkin purée finished with black truffle offers a heartier option. The Pigeon is served with salsify purée, roasted hazelnuts and a silky black truffle demi-glace.

Jazzy brunches / Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit is offering unforgettable Sundays this month with its "Themed Sunday Jazzy Brunch" series at Rossini’s and The Living Room. On Aug 17, "The Art Of Wellington" will offer Beef Wellington, Lamb Wellington, Salmon Wellington, Kurobuta Pork Wellington and a Seafood Wellington, served with soulful live jazz. On Aug 24, the "Grande Seafood Grills – A Symphony From The Sea" offers a seafood lover’s paradise. Enjoy Lobster Thermidor, BBQ scallops with cheese, Thai grilled river prawns, Alaskan king crab legs, Irish oysters and more. On Aug 31, the "Iron Chef Meets Rossini’s – A Sunday Brunch with Casa Lenzi" celebrates "Eating Out Day" with a grand Italian homecoming.

Afternoon tea / Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok / Until Nov 30

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok celebrates the summer with a collaboration featuring renowned Thai mixed-media artist Sasipan "Aura" Siriporn, also known as "Aura CherryBag". Indulge in a colourful afternoon tea experience, complemented by an exclusive silk-satin scarf designed by Aura. Available until Nov 30 at 1897 Lounge, the special afternoon tea draws inspiration from Aura’s joyful days spent in the secluded natural beauty of Tasmania, Australia. Colour your afternoon with a selection of sweet and savoury creations by executive pastry chef Franck Istel. The experience begins with a parade of sweet favourites, including Morello cherry compote with Madagascar vanilla cream, Green apple with maple syrup, Sicilian pistachio chantilly, Raspberry jelly, Chocolate cake with peanut butter mousse and Lime fromage blanc mousseux with Strawberry crémeux.

Mooncake delights / Dusit Hotels & Resorts / Until Oct 6

Dusit is celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival 2025 with the launch of the "Heritage Bloom Collection”. Dusit mooncakes are presented in a packaging featuring three design elements. Sen Sin Tao, the guiding lines used in traditional Thai art, represent structure, balance and intention. They also appear on the iconic lobby screens at Dusit Thani Bangkok. The Chinese border pattern on the magnolia box pays homage to the long-standing cultural connections between Chinese and Thai communities, while the vibrant red coral colour palette symbolises good fortune, joy and celebration. The mooncake collection includes six flavours: Durian, Mixed nuts, Lotus seeds, Custard, Yuzu and Tiramisu. The collection is available for purchase till Oct 6 at participating Dusit properties in Thailand, as well as at pop-ups at Siam Paragon, Emporium, CentralWorld and Central Chidlom.

Mooncakes from Chiang Mai / InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping / Sept 1-Oct 8

This Mid-Autumn Festival, InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping invites guests to honour the historical ties between Chiang Mai and China with a collection of premium mooncakes, handcrafted at Hong’s Chinese Restaurant. Choose from classics such as White lotus with salted egg yolk or Fruit and nuts, embossed with a signature dragon motif, alongside intricately designed mooncakes featuring the Eight Immortals. The durian collection includes variations like macadamia nut or egg yolk, as well as a vegan option. Other novel flavours include Golden lotus seeds with egg yolk lava, Matcha green tea with red bean, Chinese date with single egg yolk and Orange with chocolate lava. They are encased in lacquer-like boxes of deep jewel tones. Choose from three options. They are Standard Box, Premium Box and Luxury Champagne Box. Available for delivery from Sept 1-Oct 8.

JOIN

Cocktails, tapas and friends / The St. Regis Bangkok x Le Du Kaan x The St. Regis Saadiyat Island / Aug 24

The St. Regis Bangkok will hold "Cocktails, Tapas and Friends" on Aug 24 with Le Du Kaan and The St. Regis Saadiyat Island at The St. Regis Bar. The event will showcase the synergy between The St. Regis’s leading mixologists, Don Bodinayaka, beverage manager at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island, and Brian Gonzalez, beverage manager at The St. Regis Bangkok. Both will present their signature cocktails, including Framboise on Fifth, Amber Grove, Frozen Margarita and a standout creation inspired by the classic Thai dessert mango sticky rice — Khao Niao. This edition’s culinary component highlights Thai flavours with modern presentation, born from the collaboration between chef de cuisine Pongsakorn "Bom" Boonruang of The St. Regis Bangkok and guest chef Chatchawan "Bank" Varahajeerakul, head chef of Le Du Kaan.

Champagne evening / Viu / Aug 22

Viu at The St. Regis Bangkok will hold a Champagne journey through southern Europe with a "Mediterranean Champagne Experience" on Aug 22. This one-night-only event features a five-course tasting menu paired with cuvées from Champagne Gremillet, a family-owned house rooted in the Côte des Bar and known for its Pinot Noir and vibrant character. Throughout the evening, guest will experience the fresh Mediterranean flavors infused with French flair, thoughtfully crafted by chef Matteo Fontana to enhance the character of Champagne Gremillet in every pour.

Wine dinner / K by Vicky Cheng x Penfolds / Aug 23

The "Penfolds Pairing Dinner At K By Vicky Cheng" will be held on Aug 23 at The Empire Tower. Diners can experience a seven-course set menu that showcases chef Vicky Cheng’s authentic yet contemporary style of Cantonese and Chiu Chow cuisine, paired with a selection of Penfolds' most distinguished vintages and set against the backdrop of breath-taking skyline views. The dinner begins with a cold appetiser and a Champagne cuvée brut. This will be followed by a trio of enticing hot appetisers. A soup follows next and two seafood plates. These bold yet delicate flavors will be enhanced with Penfolds’ Reserve Bin A Chardonnay, a light straw-colored white wine with notes of tropical fruit. The main event is a Chu Hou-braised Wagyu beef short rib with daikon with a glass of Bin 407 Cabernet Sauvignon. The main courses will be accompanied with K by Vicky Cheng’s signature Hokkaido scallop egg white fried rice and will conclude with Double boiled bird's nest with chilled coconut milk.

Vibrant night / Sababa x Bardo Social Bistro / Aug 16

Sababa Mediterranean Izakaya is popping up at Bardo Social Bistro for a night of Mediterranean flavours, Japanese sake and an artistic nude exhibition by Sababa co-founder Pree "Wan" Asvaraksha. A perfect evening of cross-cultural creativity and good vibes.

Bangkok Bar Show / Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel / Oct 10-12

The Bangkok Bar Show is back with a change in venue. This year, it will be hosted in the ballroom of the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel from Oct 10-12 from 1pm onwards. The Bangkok Bar Show is Thailand’s biggest bar event that showcases the finest alcohol brands in the country alongside international bartenders from all over the world. With countless spirits and cocktails to sample with a myriad of tastings to enjoy, the fun never stops! As per usual, there will be seminars and panel discussions from 2-5pm. Tickets are available at Ticketmelon.

Ancient wisdom, modern lifestyle / Slowcombo / Aug 16

Discover your dosha and dive into ancient wisdom with the art of mindful living to balance the body, mind and soul with understanding energy of five elements and personalized dosha insights. Also experience the “Energy Rebalance And Flow” sound healing session with therapeutic Himalayan singing bowls for deep self-reconnection. All this will take place at Slowcombo.

STAY

Gift of time / Devasom Khao Lak / Until Oct 20

Until Oct 20, the "A Gift Of Time package" offers guests the "Stay 3 Pay 2 Offer" at Devasom Khao Lak. Join a guided discovery of southern Thailand’s heritage through storytelling, cooking classes and local market visits. There is alsdo the lagoon kayaking and beachside serenity, Thai gastronomy experiences at Takola, and sunset rituals at Devasom Beach Grill & Bar. Mindful wellness at Devasom Spa helps restore balance with holistic treatments. If all that doesn't do it for you, there are also complimentary bicycles for visits to nearby temples, waterfalls and villages. The package includes daily gourmet breakfast for up to two guest, complimentary daily mini bar (non-alcoholic), free access to signature Devasom Experience in-resort activities, complimentary use of water sports, bicycles and 24-hour fitness centre, 10% discount on food and beverages throughout stay and 20% discount on spa and wellness treatments.

New property / Ascott Abov Patong Phuket Resort

Ascott debuts Ascott Abov Patong Phuket Resort, which marks Ascott's debut in Phuket. Just 150m from Patong Beach, it features 254 rooms, comprehensive leisure facilities and event venues. The project also includes Residences at Ascott Abov Patong Phuket, a 227-unit branded residence, with completion targeted for 2027. Recent signings across Asia and the Middle East include Jimbaran Beach in Bali and the UAE's Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah's premier man-made coral island known for its pristine beaches. In Vietnam, Ascott is growing its presence in Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Cam Ranh and Sam Son. Additionally, Ascott is entering Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, the gateway to Komodo National Park. In South Korea, it is tapping demand in Gangneung.

Snoopy turns 75 / River City Bangkok / Sept 6-Dec 7

River City Bangkok, in collaboration with ChaTraMue, will present “How Do You Do, Snoopy? 75 Years: A Journey of Friendship Through Art”, an exhibition celebrating the 75th anniversary of Peanuts. And since antromorphic beagle Snoopy is pretty much the face of the American comic strip, this is a monumental milestone, considering dog years. This landmark exhibition offers a kaleidoscope of Snoopy interpretations by celebrated Thai and international artists. Wander through four dynamic zones that bring together original pieces from more than 25 artists, cutting-edge designs from 24 top fashion brands and more than 50 archival treasures, from comic strips to beloved animated moments. This ticketed event will take place at Galleria 1-2 of River City Bangkok. Early bird tickets are available via TicketMelon.