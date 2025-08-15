The Speak Easy

Described as a "symbiotic culture-friendly drinkery", Fermata Bar in Seoul, South Korea, specialises in fermentation. Described by fans as "the most Korean experience", Fermata opened its doors in December 2024. Head mixologist Aiden Park breaks it down for us.

How did you get into bartending or mixology?

I began pursuing a career in football at the age of 10 and continued until I was 23. When that dream came to an end, I took time to reflect on who I was and what truly mattered to me. That process led me to realise the importance of human connection and the emotions that arise from interacting with others.

While exploring professions that involved communication, I came across bartending — almost by chance. My interest in drinks and mixology came later; the initial appeal wasn’t about the beverages themselves, but rather the connection they helped foster.

Where did the idea for Fermata come from? What is a 'symbiotic culture-friendly drinkery'?

We went through many ideas for the name and ultimately decided on 'Fermata' through discussions with our team. We all understood the emotional power of music and we saw a meaningful connection between the idea of fermentation and the musical term 'fermata'.

By working with fermentation, we naturally touch on the theme of coexistence — between humans and microorganisms, and between people themselves through the use of local ingredients. This reflects a deeper identity rooted in sustainability. Although the message may seem weighty, our goal is to communicate it in a warm, accessible way, which is a core part of our team’s philosophy.

Why did you decide on fermentation?

Fermentation existed on Earth long before humans understood it, and it might be one of the oldest techniques we’ve ever used. However, because it involves working with microbes, people often find it intimidating or off-putting.

But if you're Korean, you already know how familiar fermentation is — just look at kimchi. Our vision goes beyond simply serving drinks; we want to pioneer a new genre and act as storytellers, who introduce people to something truly new and exciting.

Tell us about the menu at Fermata and how you decided on the drinks.

Our focus is always on the guests. We prioritise delivering satisfaction, so the current menu is designed to be approachable. Over time, we plan to expand with more unique, bold and innovative ideas.

We use a variety of fermentation techniques to enhance flavor, texture and originality. All our ingredients are sourced as locally as possible and we work hard to minimise waste by repurposing leftovers. For example, the juice extracted from corn is used in cocktails and the remaining pulp is lacto-fermented and transformed into a dish called corn 'tteok-galbi' (a Korean meat patty). It’s definitely a challenge, but we are committed to building on these efforts.

Why the need to pair the cocktails and food or are they separate?

Our food menu wasn’t created specifically for pairing. However, many of our dishes use ingredients that are either by-products of the drinks or that have gone through fermentation. For example, our dessert menu includes something called 'Hotteok Ice Cream', which is made with house-fermented milk kefir and sourdough.

These components are not made solely for the dessert — they are shared across various parts of the menu. Rather than focusing on pairing, our intention is to create an effective cycle of ingredients that minimises waste and maximises value.

Since Fermata is only eight months old, what are the plans for this year or the near future?

We actually opened at the end of December last year, just before the new year. There are still many things we need to address and improve. To do that, we need ongoing communication and a willingness to evolve. Rather than focusing on any specific short-term plans, we’re currently committed to listening to our guests and strengthening the foundation of what Fermata represents.