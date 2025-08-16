Finding connection through art

When Malinee Sanguansataya, co-founder of MBH Made By Heart -- a collective of artists with neurodiversity and their caregivers -- had to organise an art exhibition at Seacon Square Srinakarin, she came up with the title "I To Us".

"I believe that nowadays, people have become self-centred and that leads to chaos in society and social issues. The title 'I To Us' means to think of others before we think of ourselves," explained Malinee.

Narumol Tantisajjatham, left, and Malinee Sanguansataya, founders of MBH Made By Heart.

After deciding on the theme, Malinee spoke to Narumol Tantisajjatham, her co-founder and a teacher to artists with neurodiversity at MBH about the concept.

"I discussed with Narumol that we will use 'us' as the exhibition concept. After Narumol spoke to caregivers, they communicated with their children who are artists with neurodiversity. The caregivers or parents would sum up the imaginations of the artist regarding the theme 'us' in a few words. After that, I generated the words into images using ChatGPT and the artists would create paintings based on these images. However, they did not replicate ChatGPT images. They created their own version," explained Malinee.

The exhibition "I To Us" is divided into two main sections. The first section follows the exhibition's theme but the other section has no specific theme, but are pieces created by artists to express themselves.

An artist with MBH Made By Heart.

"A highlight painting of the 'I To Us' collection is a mother holding her beloved son. The painting may look simple, but I was touched by it because I know the story behind it. The painter cannot express himself verbally and his caregiver is his single mum. The painting expresses the close bond between his mother and him," explained Malinee.

"Actually, most paintings were arranged to be displayed at Rajavithi Hospital but because of the earthquake, the exhibition was cancelled. We selected paintings that truly express the artists' emotions from that cancelled exhibition to showcase at 'I To Us'. I am impressed when I see artists improve their artistic skills. There are many expressive paintings such as of elephants with beautiful eyes. Some artists also draw their pets in great detail to show their love."

MBH Made by Heart was established in 2021 after success in selling products that incorporated work created by artists with neurodiversity at the Diplomatic Red Cross Bazaar. Current products created by MBH include bags, T-shirts, mugs, coasters and mousepads.

"Narumol is also my sister. When I saw beautiful paintings created by her students, I thought these should be displayed. Fortunately, a friend of mine offered me space at the Diplomatic Red Cross Bazaar. Thus, I created bags and t-shirts featuring these paintings to sell at the event," said Malinee.

Many products were sold and that encouraged the artists' parents.

"Relationships between some artists and parents even improved. A father, who usually did not socialise with his child, started to express his admiration for the artist," she said.

Before the two sisters established MBH Made by Heart, Narumol had taught art to autistic students at a foundation for three years. She was initially told by a psychiatrist that autistic students could only learn up to a certain level. However, after teaching them for two months, Narumol believed that the students were able to learn and improve beyond expectations.

"There was a student who could not stay still; he would always jump around. I noticed that he was good at drawing, so I let this student doodle many complicated images. Normally, this student did not speak to anyone. He would usually repeat words he heard from advertisements. Perhaps, it was because he spent a lot of time on his phone. After two months, he started to smile and communicate more with people," said Narumol.

"I taught students from 8am to 4pm and learned that each had a different personality. The foundation forced students to sit still, but I disagree with this rule. I also disagree with how some teachers use violence to control students. Since many students did not like this control, they retaliated with violence causing some teachers to become physically hurt. I learned that if I had compassion, they showed compassion to me. Students with neurodiversity taught me to stay peaceful and to learn to wait and to forgive. There was a student who often ran around in class. It took time for him to finish an assignment, but I did not force him. I just waited for him to finish."

After Narumol quit teaching at the foundation, many parents and caregivers contacted her to tutor their children. She decided to tutor online for 30 minutes or an hour, depending on what worked best for each student.

"A mother said her son became livelier. Before studying art with me, her son used to be very still and depressed after taking medication. He can now make his own decisions and became more independent. When I teach, I also focus on the caregivers. I will send a video that guides the caregivers, so that before I start teaching, they can adjust their behaviour to better support their children. I have certain rules in my classes," said Narumol.

"First, caregivers must not compare their children's work to others including my sample paintings. Most parents want children to replicate the sample work, so they compare and complain when the results are different. Although some students with neurodiversity cannot understand verbal communication clearly, they can feel anger and negative emotions from caregivers when they criticise their work. Some students stop painting after receiving negative reaction. Second, caregivers must not help students do their work. Third, caregivers must not adjust students' work and should give students encouragement."

In addition to collaborating with caregivers, Narumol uses a child-centred technique to teach her students. She explained that every student studies similar techniques and she would notice which styles each student was good at and encourage them. She found that some students are not good at drawing perfect shapes, but they have outstanding creative ideas. Meanwhile, some students are good at using paintbrushes or colours.

Although parents saw the artwork created by their children, they still did not think it was good enough. After products incorporating the children's paintings sold well at the Diplomatic Red Cross Bazaar, parents became more confident and proud of their children.

Narumol hopes that the exhibition "I To Us" will encourage society to embrace people with neurodiversity and give them a sense of belonging and an equal standing. Additionally, Malinee hopes that people will change their perspective about artists with neurodiversity and give them opportunities to explore their talent.

"It would be nice if people purchase paintings created by artists with neurodiversity because they appreciate their work. We would be proud if these artists were accepted for their artistic skill."