Influencer gets bill shock at Bangkok street food shrine
PUBLISHED : 16 Aug 2025 at 15:06

WRITER: Online Reporters

A crabmeat omelette is prepared at Raan Jay Fai, the Michelin-starred street food restaurant that is the subject of a documentary film that premiered in Bangkok in June.
A London-based Thai influencer has gone viral with a complaint about a high extra charge that was not on the menu at Bangkok’s most famous street-food restaurant, the Michelin-starred Raan Jay Fai.

PEACHII, a prolific YouTuber with 1.6 million followers, said she took a foreign friend to dine at Raan Jay Fai, renowned for its signature crabmeat omelette.

Writing on her X account, she said she ordered as usual from the menu, which clearly listed the crabmeat omelette at 1,500 baht. However, when the bill came, she was charged 4,000 baht.

The restaurant later told her the higher price was applied because it had used crab from a “better source”, she said.

PEACHII admitted that the dish was delicious and the crabmeat of high quality, but the problem lay in the fact that the higher price was not specified anywhere on the menu.

She said she neither ordered any special variation, nor was she informed in advance that a different type of crabmeat with a higher price would be used.

She concluded by questioning whether the higher price was worth it — something that could be debated — but emphasised that being charged differently from the written menu and altering the menu without prior notice left her feeling disappointed.

The post made on Aug 15 quickly went viral, garnering 9 million views on X within 16 hours, with many netizens weighing in. It now remains to be seen how the restaurant will respond.

Jay Fai, located in a small soi off Mahachai Road in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok, received one star in the inaugural Bangkok 2018 Michelin Guide and has retained the star ever since.

Its 81-year-old owner — real name Supinya Junsuta — has become a celebrity among foodies worldwide and she was the subject of a film documentary that had its premiere in Bangkok in June.

