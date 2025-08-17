SIGN IN Subscribe
Asian stars dazzle at Weibo night in Bangkok
text size
Life
Social & Lifestyle

Asian stars dazzle at Weibo night in Bangkok

SOCIAL & LIFESTYLE

PUBLISHED : 17 Aug 2025 at 11:03

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

Listen to this article
Play
Pause

A galaxy of Asian celebrities gathered in Bangkok for the “Weibo Cultural Exchange Night in Thailand 2025”, a star-studded awards ceremony held for the first time in the kingdom to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Thailand and China.

The event, co-hosted by Weibo and Hydroindus Entertainment, underscored the close cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Pinij Jarusombat, president of the Thai-Chinese Cultural and Relationship Council, attended the celebration and presented a major award.

The glittering evening took place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, where fans lined up to welcome their favourite artists from across Asia.

On the red carpet, stars from China including Shen Yue, Ouyang Nana, Chen Feiyu, Bi Wenjun, Zhang Yuxi and Zhan Xuan graced the spotlight. They were joined by Korean celebrities such as Jessica Jung, Lee Soo-hyuk, Park Jae-chan and girl group Kep1er.

Thai artists also shone brightly on home ground, with appearances from Kanawut “Gulf” Traipipattanapong, Thanaphat “Film” Kawila, Noppakao “Kao” Dechaphatthanakun, PP Krit, Waranuch “Noon” Bhirombhakdi, Prin “Mark” Suparat, Thanasap “Bie” Pakdee, Pimchanok “Baifern” Luevisadpaibul, Yossawat “Euro” Sittiwong, Yuk Songpaisan, Thitipong “Ford” Thitipong, and Wasuthorn “Pete”.

The evening’s mix of international and local stars highlighted Bangkok’s growing status as a hub for cultural exchange and entertainment in the region, while giving Thai fans the rare chance to meet some of Asia’s biggest names up close.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

Guru's Weekly Buzz: Aug 15-21

Guru's Weekly Buzz: Aug 15-21

Life
Malaysian pavilion leads Asean peers at Osaka Expo

Malaysian pavilion leads Asean peers at Osaka Expo

Life
Bangkok to open new street food hub

Bangkok to open new street food hub

Life
Phuket has high hopes for global art showcase

Phuket has high hopes for global art showcase

Life
Influencer gets bill shock at Bangkok street food shrine

Influencer gets bill shock at Bangkok street food shrine

Life

TRENDING