Asian stars dazzle at Weibo night in Bangkok

A galaxy of Asian celebrities gathered in Bangkok for the “Weibo Cultural Exchange Night in Thailand 2025”, a star-studded awards ceremony held for the first time in the kingdom to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Thailand and China.

The event, co-hosted by Weibo and Hydroindus Entertainment, underscored the close cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Pinij Jarusombat, president of the Thai-Chinese Cultural and Relationship Council, attended the celebration and presented a major award.

The glittering evening took place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, where fans lined up to welcome their favourite artists from across Asia.

On the red carpet, stars from China including Shen Yue, Ouyang Nana, Chen Feiyu, Bi Wenjun, Zhang Yuxi and Zhan Xuan graced the spotlight. They were joined by Korean celebrities such as Jessica Jung, Lee Soo-hyuk, Park Jae-chan and girl group Kep1er.

Thai artists also shone brightly on home ground, with appearances from Kanawut “Gulf” Traipipattanapong, Thanaphat “Film” Kawila, Noppakao “Kao” Dechaphatthanakun, PP Krit, Waranuch “Noon” Bhirombhakdi, Prin “Mark” Suparat, Thanasap “Bie” Pakdee, Pimchanok “Baifern” Luevisadpaibul, Yossawat “Euro” Sittiwong, Yuk Songpaisan, Thitipong “Ford” Thitipong, and Wasuthorn “Pete”.

The evening’s mix of international and local stars highlighted Bangkok’s growing status as a hub for cultural exchange and entertainment in the region, while giving Thai fans the rare chance to meet some of Asia’s biggest names up close.