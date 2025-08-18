A Canadian feast awaits at Gourmet Market

Food lovers are invited to uncover the exceptional quality and diversity of Canadian products at Taste Of Canada 2025, which is running at Gourmet Market at Paragon, Emporium, EmQuartier and Emsphere, until Sunday.

Presented by the Embassy of Canada with support by the Thai-Canadian Chamber of Commerce, this 14th edition showcases Canada's rich agricultural bounty -- renowned globally for its purity, freshness and commitment to sustainability.

This year's highlights include surf clams, mirugai clams and 100% quinoa flour, alongside premium products for adventurous foodies and home chefs in Thailand to browse through.

They include sockeye salmon, fresh Canadian oysters, giant lobster, golden cherries, blueberries, pure iceberg water, dried cranberries and raspberries, roasted flaxseed, 100% pure maple syrup and blueberry granola.

Meanwhile, the You Hunt We Cook counter is serving a Canadian-inspired dish as a special of this festival. It's quinoa pancake with grilled salmon and Béarnaise sauce, served with crisp mixed greens and sweet balsamic dressing.

Popular Canadian staples such as poutine from Bad Poutine and premium coffee and doughnuts from Tim Hortons also feature.

Shoppers will receive a shopping bag and a polar bear plush toy for every 699 and 1,099 baht spent, respectively.