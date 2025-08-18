Bitec hosts electronics supply chain exposition

Global players across the electronics supply chain will gather at a single platform during "Thailand Electronics Circuit Asia 2025 (THECA 2025)", which will take place at Bitec Hall 99-100, Bang Na-Trat Road, from Wednesday to Friday.

Held with the aim to promote Thailand as the central supply chain hub for printed circuit boards and semiconductors in Asia by the Thailand Board of Investment, in collaboration with the Thailand Printed Circuit Association and the Hong Kong Printed Circuit Association, the three-day event will showcase electronics technology and offer a dynamic platform for end-to-end industry collaboration -- from materials and machinery to final assembly and beyond.

The lineup has been strategically curated to represent the full spectrum of the electronics supply chain -- upstream, midstream and downstream. They are top companies from 11 countries -- the US, the UK, South Korea, Germany, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China and Thailand.

Notable participants in the upstream segment include Auromex and Thai Laminate Manufacturing, both recognised for their contributions to high-quality materials critical to advanced electronics manufacturing.

Key exhibitors in the midstream sector include KCE Electronics, one of Thailand's largest PCB manufacturers and Mektec Flex PCB, known for cutting-edge automation technologies.

Among the companies representing the downstream segment are Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation (Thailand) and Sci-Tech Thailand. They provide comprehensive solutions to ensure high standards of finished electronics products.

On the opening day, from 1pm to 4.30pm, the BOI will host a forum under the theme "Building The Future: Investment Policies Shaping Thailand's Advanced Electronics And Semiconductor Ecosystem".

The forum will foster public-private partnerships, promote business collaborations and enhance the electronics supply chain -- from design to final assembly, positioning Thailand beyond a manufacturing base to a fully-fledged ecosystem leader in Asia.