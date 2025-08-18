The fight for clean air

After a public hearing wrapped up recently, the Clean Air Bill is heading to a second reading in parliament next month. If passed into law, it will guarantee people's access to clean air.

In Thailand, the surge in ultra-fine dust dates back over two decades, according to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency. Many countries in Southeast Asia have borne the brunt of toxic haze. Studies show that PM2.5 can enter the respiratory tract and bloodstream and cause heart and lung disease, stroke and cancers.

In 2019, the government of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha declared air pollution a national agenda. However, critics said measures have not been fruitful.

In 2021, the Thailand Clean Air Network (Thai CAN), a group of volunteers who advocate for the right to a healthy environment, launched the citizen-led Clean Air Bill.

On Jan 17 last year, the cabinet approved seven drafts in principle. One draft came from the government, five from political parties and one from civil society.

"It took a year and seven months to consolidate them into the best single draft," said Tourism vice-minister Jakkaphon Tangsutthitham, chair of the ad-hoc committee on the Clean Air Bill, in a forum at Thai PBS.

Jakkaphon explained that "there is no tool to tackle polluters". The 1992 Environmental Act is not effective in tackling sources of pollution. Despite some pushback, the committee has been steadfast in the battle for people's right to clean air.

"A law is good when it functions and when it is not a paper tiger. People's health is priceless. Second, it is our economy. This will be a weapon, armour and a way to tackle pollution," he said.

Assoc Prof Kanongnij Sribuaiam, a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Law and co-founder of Thai CAN, serves as the vice-chair of the ad-hoc committee on the Clean Air Bill. She explained that "this is a mission to defuse a ticking bomb" because environmental issues are structural flaws. While current efforts are more of "event-based regulations", this law will "dig deep into the iceberg".

"It won't be a quick fix, but it will create a new ecosystem and a new paradigm for people to change their behaviour," she said.

What does the law cover?

The bill will ensure that citizens have the right to clean air, which aligns with basic human rights. It will protect vulnerable groups, including children, pregnant women, seniors and chronic patients, who have the right to access free medical care from state hospitals. The bill will also guarantee the right to information about air quality, the right to public participation and the right to environmental justice.

In addition, the bill will set up governing bodies and mechanisms for clean air management, including air quality standards, big data, monitoring and warning systems, and action plans.

Moreover, the bill will target all sources of air pollution, including industry, transport, forestry, agriculture, urbanisation, transboundary haze and others. It will require related state agencies in each sector to tackle air pollution.

The bill will also allow provincial committees to declare "risk areas" and "affected areas" in accordance with levels of air pollution. Local administrative bodies will be authorised to order polluters to mitigate or discontinue their activities.

Besides these steps, the bill will introduce economic measures on businesses to change their behaviour. It will cover tax incentives and additional taxes imposed on polluters. The Clean Air Fund will be set up to support policies, activities and collaborative efforts in curbing air pollution. It will be used to support vulnerable groups in filing lawsuits to seek compensation for damage. The bill will establish civil charges against those involved in causing air pollution, including transboundary haze. Culprits will pay compensation and restore the environment to its original condition unless they prove force majeure. It will also establish criminal penalties, including jail and fines, for violation. Lastly, minor failures to comply with the law will result in paying regulatory fines.

PM2.5 blankets Bangkok's skyline in January. Photo: Chanat Katanyu

Sticking to the 8-3-1 timeline

Buntoon Srethasirote, a member of the ad-hoc committee on the Clean Air Bill, explained that the law will "take preventive measures". Under an 8-3-1 formula, authorities will tackle pollution for eight months to reduce the high level of dangerous smog that lasts for three months, then restore damage for a month. In addition, the law will offer tools and mechanisms for clean air management.

"Basically, government agencies monitor air pollution in their own sectors. This law will improve their performance and cross-sectoral collaboration. Don't pin hope on either of them alone. It doesn't work," he said.

The bill will target each sector by developing geographic databases and pursuing strategic goals. In agriculture, for example, officers will collect data on high-emission farms, land ownership and sale of produce, to create a traceability system. At the same time, restructuring will be conducted to enable a shift from high-emission crops, including rice, maize and sugar cane, to others.

Signs of progress

Tara Buakamsri, director of Climate Connectors, hailed the Clean Air Bill for its progress. He questioned, however, whether the definition of "vulnerable groups" covers the poor, LGBTIs, indigenous groups and migrant workers. He also doubted whether monoculture farming and commodity-driven deforestation will hinder clean air action. A mechanism should be implemented to support low-income farmers, he said.

Arkom Suwankantha, vice-president of the Chiang Mai Chamber of Commerce, said the business sector welcomed the long-awaited bill. Blanketing the country's North for over two decades, hazardous smog has impacted the health of people, as well as the economy.

"Chiang Mai has the highest mortality rate from lung cancer. I believe the bill will help mitigate the situation in the long run," he said.

Northern cities have rated among the world's most unhealthy by air monitoring platform IQAir. On March 29 this year, Chiang Mai was ranked the world's most polluted city, according to one air quality index. Dr Krittai Tanasombatkul, a doctor in Chiang Mai who, despite a healthy lifestyle, succumbed to lung cancer at the end of 2023, urged the government to address air pollution in Thailand.

Jakkaphon said the bill has made good progress and received positive feedback from parties involved. After a public hearing, it will go through second and third readings in parliament.

"If everything goes smoothly, the bill will come into effect in late October or early November, just before the haze season starts," he said.

"If parliament is dissolved, which I hope not, it will be automatically dropped. But the next government can pick it up in 60 days."