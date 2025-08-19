Day6 returns to Bangkok for 10th anniversary tour

Day6, one of the most popular pop rock bands from South Korea, is scheduled to return to Thailand for "Day6 10th Anniversary Tour In Bangkok" on Sept 27 at Impact Arena.

The tour kicked off at Goyang Stadium in South Korea this month and Day6 will now perform in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Manila and Kuala Lumpur. Tickets will be available for pre-sale from Thursday.

Since 2015, Day6's unwavering commitment to quality music and impactful performances has solidified their position as one of South Korea's most beloved pop rock bands, with a discography rich in hits like Congratulations, You Were Beautiful, Time Of Our Life, Happy and Welcome To The Show.

They have also been recognised with prestigious awards, including Album of the Year, Best Artist and Best Band at the Asia Artist Awards 2024, as well as Best Band and Best Digital Song at the 39th Golden Disc Awards 2025.

The entirety of 2024 and early 2025 was a resounding success for Day6's tour "", which stopped in 12 countries across Asia, Oceania and the United States with more than 40 shows. Day6 will also release an album, The Decade, this September.

Tickets for "Day6 10th Anniversary Tour In Bangkok" cost 2,800, 3,800, 4,300, 4,800, 5,300, 5,800 and 6,800 baht. Tickets are available from Live Nation Tero Member Presale at bit.ly/PS-DAY6BKK2025.

On Friday, tickets are available for public sale at thaiticketmajor.com.