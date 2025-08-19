Young voices converge at Nida for 'Sustainable Development' debate

Interested members of the public are invited to the second "International Sustainable Development Debate", which will take place at Room 1026, 10th floor of Boonchana-Autthakorn Building at the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida), Serithai Road, on Aug 27 from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

Organised by Nida's International Affairs Division, this is a dynamic academic forum that empowers youth to engage critically with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Building on the success of the inaugural debate last year, the competition will be conducted entirely in English, reinforcing its global outlook and accessibility.

The debate features a truly international cohort of participants -- eight student teams from Thailand, China, Singapore, Germany, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and beyond -- who will bring a rich diversity of perspectives and lived experiences to the discussion.

This international blend of participants makes the second debate competition uniquely distinctive, showcasing a broad range of viewpoints from youth across the globe and fostering deeper intercultural understanding.

The eight teams will represent top universities from across Asia including East China Normal University, Nida, National University of Singapore and Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.

They will engage in a series of debates centred on themes related to sustainable development, exploring critical issues such as education, healthcare, environmental resilience, technology and social equity.

Representatives from the United Nations (UN) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) will be in attendance, underscoring the importance of empowering young people in global sustainability efforts.