Reclaiming motherhood

A woman slowly grows into a mother over time. It is a full-time job that never ends until the lights go out. After nine months of pregnancy, she nurtures her child for years until adulthood. Her reward? It is said that the child is the apple of her eye. It is expected for a woman to sacrifice her body, career and everything for this role.

And so thought Chanita Craythorne, or Sammy, until reality hit hard. "I thought I felt like a cow. A baby just drank milk from me. They were helpless creatures," she recalled of her early days of motherhood in an interview.

Chanita told her husband about her gloomy thoughts. With tremendous support from him and a nanny, she managed to take some time off for self-care. She worked out and socialised with friends, which helped her steer clear of post-natal depression. Unfortunately, not every woman may be able to identify this mood disorder, let alone have access to support in a timely manner.

Chanita is one of many mothers who experienced perinatal mental health issues. According to the World Health Organization, globally about 10% of pregnant women and 13% of women who have just given birth suffer from mental disorder, especially depression. In developing countries, rates are even higher. In critical cases, mothers may commit suicide. It can also affect fathers and partners.

Crowned Mrs Thailand World 2025, Chanita reflected on how experience inspired her to launch a campaign to defy unrealistic expectations and reclaim personal autonomy.

"Happiness behind every happy child is a happy mother," she said. "I want to save mothers to save children."

Wind beneath her wings

"My mother has been the biggest part of my life and my younger sister’s," said Chanita.

She grew up in a family of four in Khon Kaen. Her mother has always been a role model who leads by example. She would do everything from waking them up to taking them to school. At work, she was a dental nurse and lecturer at the Sirindhorn College of Public Health Khon Kaen. She worked every day.

"She sacrificed quite a lot and didn’t have personal life. Her life was work and me and my sister," she said.

Chanita and her family.

Meanwhile, her father provided other kinds of support, for example, money and transport. In those days, she was a gifted student who got involved in school activities. Her father drove her for electone lessons in Korat three hours from her hometown every Sunday. Her parents invested a lot in her.

"The whole family is a full team. We all go together," she said.

At school, she did well in English. It was mainly because she learnt from entertainment. At home, they watched undubbed movies on UBC (now True) and VCDs together. With the advent of the internet, she looked for lyrics and sang along. She represented her school in several contests, including public speaking.

In Mathayom 4, she joined a one-year exchange programme in Wisconsin and it was made possible thanks to her mother.

"It was a partial scholarship. My mum also got a loan to allow me to experience things other people would not have," she recalled.

Becoming a working mum

A turning point came when in Mathayom 6 Chanita won a government scholarship to study abroad. She pursued a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in marketing at the University of Edinburgh. Upon return to Thailand, she worked at the Ministry of Commerce for seven-and-a-half years. Most of her work dealt with digital marketing and e-commerce.

In 2016, Chanita got married and a few years later, she gave birth to a son. However, family life was not easy. During pregnancy, women are likely to experience depression. After giving birth, they may have baby blues for a couple of weeks. If it lasts longer than that, it may be signs of post-partum depression. Symptoms range from anxiety, frustration, guilt, sadness and fatigue to suicidal thought.

Chanita with her son.

"A friend of my friend was a doctor. She had a baby and looked happy but one day she never came back. She committed a suicide because she didn’t get help," she said.

Chanita left her government job when her son was two. Her last post was in the secretary team of then deputy prime minister Jurin Laksanawisit. Then she worked remotely for crypto companies based in Singapore and Hong Kong for two years, but it turned out that it was not rewarding. She also had a short stint at a political party and found that she wanted work-life balance, which led her to Save the Children.

When Chanita joined Mrs Thailand World, it came as no surprise that she used this platform to advocate for something close to her heart. So much is expected of mothers — whether at home or at work — they never really have time for themselves. It affects not only them but also their families. Despite six years of motherhood, she sometimes feels she is not a good mother.

"You shouldn’t feel guilty for being happy," she said. "Get help. Have your husband take care of the baby for a night and have fun with your friends. If you don’t keep doing this, it will not only make your life worse but your kid’s and husband’s as well."

Reclaiming maternal happiness

It was an eye-opening conversation with her mother who never had personal life and even now she is still working.

"I asked what makes you happy. She said you guys. It is nice to hear that, but we aren’t there any more. So for our generation, we must make them realise they can be happy too," she said.

Nowadays, women are expected to be "everything for everyone". As they enjoy better opportunities, they are more or less on equal footing with men. Still, they are expected to follow at home. When they enter motherhood, they are expected to sacrifice personal autonomy to the extent that they forget their own needs.

"I was one of those women who have high expectations. And I drowned," she said.

So far, her campaign has been well received. Her friends told her they want their husbands to hear it. "I am a woman with needs. I want to spend time with other people, not just stay at one place all the time," she said.

And this requires support from policymakers. As Thailand is facing a crisis of low fertility, state agencies are implementing several measures to support mothers and babies. While the Ministry of Public Health is boosting fetal weight and reducing premature births, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security is pushing for the universal child subsidy scheme.

In July, the House of Representatives passed an amendment to the Labour Protection Act that increases maternity leave from 98 days to 120 days and established paternity leave for 15 days. It also grants additional benefits to female employees to take leave if children have health issues. Workers are also allowed to take leave to support their spouses who have given birth. It will go to the Senate for final approval.

Chanita said, "It is a milestone, but not good enough." As a government officer, she took maternity leave for 10 months, while her husband took paternity leave for two weeks. After giving birth, she sought help from a nanny. While her family could afford additional support, it may not be the case for others. She proposed that maternity leave will be expanded to 180 days to align with global standards.

Besides, she called for good childcare and family-friendly policies, including breastfeeding support and flexible working hours.

Chanita Seedaket Craythorne, or Sammy, is crowned Mrs. Thailand World 2025.

Why? Because women have diverse needs and characters. In the final round of Mrs Thailand World, Chanita impressed the audience with her commitment to replacing the stigma of "flawed woman" with "multidimensional woman". She will represent Thailand in Mrs World in Las Vegas in January 2026.

"People who have kids have learnt to sacrifice. People who marry have learnt to live with someone else. People who are single mothers have learnt to be patient. People who are divorced are taking a chance to start over. These are different dimensions women can have. They are not flawed. We are multidimensional. Each facet of our dimension is something others don’t have. It should be celebrated rather be looked at as flaws," she said.

When needs are fulfilled, a smile appears on the faces of mothers and children. When motherhood is redefined, it allows women, like Chanita, to learn more about themselves.

"From an early age, I was a gifted student. I dedicated myself to activities like music and scholarships. But when you’re a mother, those things don’t matter. It is trial and error and never-ending. It is changing all the time. It is learning how to balance life and communicate with my partner to co-parent and making sure that three lives of ours will make a good unit. Opportunities are there, but make sure that you are happy," she said.