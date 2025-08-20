Moo Deng zoo invites people to name capybara triplets

Khao Kheow Open Zoo is inviting animal fans to help choose the names of three new capybara pups, with three lucky voters each winning one of the zoo’s licensed capybara dolls.

The open zoo is also the home of pygmy hippo celebrity Moo Deng.

The capybara pups were born on July 18 to a grown couple - the male Siang, 5, and the female Pukpik, 3. The zoo has yet to confirm their sex, preferring to leave them in their mother's care, the zoo said on its Facebook page.

Khao Kheow now has 21 capybaras in its enclosures in Si Racha district, about half-an-hour's drive from Pattaya. The animals attract visitors with their calm appearance and demeamour, often used in funny memes posted online. (continues below)

On Wednesday, the zoo posted on Facebook an invitation for people to vote for the pups’ names. They have to choose from 10 sets of triplet names inspired by various references:

1) Three Thai girl group members: Jane, Nun and Bow

2) Three Thailand-based Korean YouTubers: Cullen, Dan and Jung

3) Three popular Thai comedians: Mum, Teng and Nhong

4) Three names from a Thai boy band in the 1990s, or the X-O game: Tic, Tac and Toe

5) Three Thai southern provinces: Ranong, Rayong and Yala

6) Names from a traditional Thai play: King, Kong and Kaew

The four other sets use food words:

7) Cocoa, Mocca and Latte

8) Kaopun (rice ball), Sushi and Mochi

9) Namphueng (honey), Namcha (tea) and Namkhaeng (ice)

10) Som (orange), Apple and Cherry.

People can vote for the names until 4.30pm on Aug 31 at Google Form. The link is in Thai, but the names are in the same order as shown here.

Three lucky voters will win a prize capybara doll licensed by Khao Kheow Open Zoo. The lucky names will be announced on Sept 12.

One-year-old Moo Deng was also named by voters, with Moo Deng (bouncy pig) then competing with two others, Moo Sab and Moo Dang.

Capybaras are the world's largest rodents, tailless, semi-aquatic and native to South America.