The world's first Marshall Livehouse opens in Bangkok

Marshall, the legendary British brand that has amplified music icons for more than six decades, announced the opening of Marshall Livehouse Bangkok as a multi-level music venue, community hub and brand experience on Charoen Krung 36.

Nestled in the artistic neighbourhood of Charoen Krung, Marshall Livehouse has been designed as a community-first space offering curated gigs, accessible rehearsal studios and cultural programming that blends local authenticity with a global ambition.

Featuring weekly shows at the heart of programming, the Marshall stage offers rising stars the chance to take their first step into the world of live performing, while connecting more established acts with new audiences. The two rehearsal studios on the third floor offer musicians a creative sanctuary to prepare for touring or create their next number one single.

"While Bangkok has long thrived as a music capital in Southeast Asia, there’s a need for more physical spaces where creators from the community can collaborate and share their craft,’’ said Hataichanok "Pan" Uttaburanont, head of music & culture, Marshall Livehouse. "It’s about empowering the local music community with tools, space and global opportunity. Bangkok deserves this."

The Livehouse also offers Marshall fans and music lovers a full spectrum of Marshall products, including guitar amplifiers, speakers, headphones, apparel and accessories.

• Level 1 has an intimate live music space with daytime coffee and a bar in the evening, operated by City Boy Coffee Stand

• Level 2 boasts a Marshall customer gear hub for locally-purchased audio products and flexible workshop space, including a vinyl listening bar.

• On Level 3 lie two bespoke rehearsal spaces equipped with top-of-the-line Marshall products, accessible to local emerging musicians and touring artists.

• Level 4 serves as a multi-purpose space for exhibitions, music showcases and community-led events.

The launch is a joint vision between Marshall and Ash Asia, Marshall's distribution partner for more than a decade. Ash leads the local operations and investment of the Livehouse, with Marshall providing creative direction, product integration, strategic support and access to its global music resources.

Marshall envisions the Bangkok Livehouse as the beginning of a broader commitment to culture-led expansion across Asia and beyond.