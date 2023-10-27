Mac in focus at Apple event on Monday

Apple Inc will stage its last product unveiling of the year on Monday, when the company is set to update a device that is coming up on its 40th anniversary: the Mac.

The event will take place at 5pm California time. That’s an unusual hour for an Apple launch and the timing on Halloween eve is likely meant to fit the spooky theme, dubbed “Scary Fast”. In another twist, the company isn’t holding an in-person gathering at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, making it an online-only affair.

Apple hasn’t said what it will reveal at the event — beyond showing a Mac software icon in the invite — but Bloomberg has reported that the company is preparing fresh MacBook Pro laptops and iMac desktops.

The machines probably won’t have a radical new look, but will likely include Apple’s first M3 3-nanometre processors. Those chips are expected to be a significant improvement over the M2 line, which was first rolled out in June 2022.

The new models come at a critical moment for Apple. The personal computing market is finally pulling out of a post-pandemic slump, and new competitors are looking to push into the industry. That includes Nvidia, which is developing its own PC processors, Bloomberg reported this week. Qualcomm, best known for smartphone chips, also is making a play for the PC market.

Apple is looking to new products to help drive a resurgence during its all-important holiday period, after coming off several quarters of declining sales. The company will reveal its latest financial results three days after the event, on Nov 2.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.

Apple has already unveiled several new Macs this year. In January, it rolled out MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, in addition to a Mac Mini. In June, it released its first 15-inch MacBook Air and faster Mac Studio models, as well as its first Mac Pro that uses the company’s home-grown chips — known as Apple Silicon.

While the Mac is no longer at the centre of Apple’s business, it’s still a key moneymaker. The division represents about 10% of annual sales, making it bigger than the iPad and around the same size as Apple’s wearables lineup.

Wall Street estimates that the Mac will bring in just under $8.1 billion in the holiday quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That would be up from last year, but down considerably from the same period two years ago — when the home office boom was still fuelling sales.

The updated iMac would be the first in more than 900 days — an unusually long stretch for Apple. But don’t expect a bold new design. Like the MacBook Pro, the iMac will look nearly identical to the existing versions. The current iMac design was announced in April 2021 when the company shifted to the M1 chip.

The new 24-inch iMac includes internal design changes and a revamped stand. The company has tested the machine in similar colours as the current models, but Apple could still change up the options at the unveiling.

While the company has been working on a low-end MacBook Pro with a base version of the M3 chip, that machine likely won’t appear on Monday.

Though Apple typically introduces updated iPads around the same time as Macs, the company isn’t planning to debut new tablets until the spring. It’s working on an iPad Pro with an M3 chip, in addition to refreshed versions of the iPad Air, iPad Mini and entry-level iPad. The company also announced a cheaper Apple Pencil earlier this month.

AirPods won’t be updated again until next year. The company is working on new low-end models and AirPods Max headphones for late 2024. The AirPods Pro will get updated in 2025.