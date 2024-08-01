Apple's 'Out Of Office' ad faces backlash

Apple's new short film, "The Underdogs: OOO (Out Of Office)," shot in Thailand, has attracted significant criticism on social media for its allegedly stereotypical portrayal of the country.

The film is the fifth instalment in Apple's "At Work" series, uploaded to the official Apple UK YouTube channel. The nearly ten-minute film follows four employees travelling to Thailand to find a factory capable of supplying half a million boxes to meet their company’s needs, while showcasing the innovative features of Apple’'s products that help them navigate various challenges.

Shortly after its release, the advertisement sparked controversy over its depiction of the kingdom. Netizens criticised the use of a sepia filter, arguing that it made the country appear underdeveloped. Others criticised outdated representations of the airport, transportation, clothing and accommodations.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said that the advertisement could serve as an opportunity to promote the country's tourism and "soft power" through culture, food and tourist attractions on a global stage.

The content of the advertisement also supports the Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) initiative aimed at expats and tourists, according to Mr Srettha.

The United States tech giant added that public perceptions might not align with the message the brand intended to convey.

Apple's distributor in Thailand the Copperwired Public Company Limited also gave its opinion on the issue to local media company Thansettakij, saying that the negative criticism would not affect sales as the brand had no intention to insult any countries, and what people thought might not match the core meaning that the brand intended to convey in the first place.

Despite the backlash, the film has garnered over 5 million views on YouTube, and Apple UK has disabled comments on the video in response to the situation.