Apple apologises and removes controversial ad

Apple has issued an apology to Thailand for an advertising video that has been widely criticised for its outdated and stereotypical portrayal of the kingdom, with some people even calling for a boycott of the company’s products.

The controversial short film, The Underdogs: OOO (Out Of Office), was removed from the Apple UK YouTube channel on Friday, about two weeks after it was first uploaded.

“For the advertisement The Underdogs: OOO (Out Of Office), we were working closely with a Thai company to produce a film shot in the kingdom,” Apple Thailand said in an apology statement.

“We intended to show the culture and a good perspective of the country. We apologise that the commercial did not portray Thailand as properly as it is in the present.”

The film is the fifth instalment in Apple’s “At Work” series, uploaded to the official Apple UK YouTube channel. The nearly 10-minute film follows four employees travelling to Thailand to find a factory capable of supplying half a million boxes to meet their company’s needs, while showcasing the innovative features of Apple’s products that help them navigate various challenges.

Netizens criticised the use of a sepia filter, arguing that it made the country appear underdeveloped. Others criticised outdated representations of the airport, transport, clothing and accommodations.

Previously, the US tech giant stated that public perceptions might not align with the message the brand intended to convey.

In the film shot in Bangkok and Rayong, the protagonists were seen riding in a tuk-tuk, engaging with quirky locals and staying in a dilapidated hotel in Bangkok. Social media influencers and internet users, however, said the country was grossly misrepresented as underdeveloped and outdated.

“Our intent was to celebrate the country’s optimism and culture, and we apologise for not fully capturing the vibrancy of Thailand today,” Apple said in a statement on Friday.

The backlash came as the government seeks to further elevate the nation’s status and image as a global tourist destination, with the vital industry being a key driver of economic growth.

Lawmakers on the House of Representatives committee on tourism have planned to invite representatives from Apple and state agencies for a discussion about the matter, according to panel spokesman Sattra Sripan.

“Thai people are deeply unhappy with the advertisement,” Mr Sattra said in a statement on Thursday. “I encourage Thai people to stop using Apple products and change to other brands.”

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, meanwhile, said he had seen some parts of the film and would rather focus on the more positive side. He has been actively courting foreign investments from US companies, including Apple.

“Let’s look at the positive side. Apple has shown a real intention to do business in Thailand,” he told reporters earlier on Friday.