New shoe vibrator for visually impaired

KYODO - A start-up backed by Japanese carmaker Honda Motor has launched a shoe-mounted vibration device to help visually impaired people navigate their surroundings.

Paired with a smartphone application, the device developed by Ashirase wraps around the foot and sends prompts by vibration. It contains a motion sensor to detect the user's position and signal a turn at the appropriate time.

The app, which also provides audio navigation, selects the most accessible route for people with impaired vision, allows destinations to be set with various search options such as "the nearest bathroom" and issues audio alerts for potential hazards such as railway crossings and road intersections.

The company says the employment of vibration ensures that users will not miss navigation prompts even in noisy places.

The latest model of the Ashirase device, weighing 60 grammes (2 ounces), is lighter and smaller than an earlier version introduced last year, according to the company.

The device costs 54,000 yen (US$370), with a basic monthly fee of ¥550.

In addition to its own website, the company will sell the device through home appliance retailers. It is planning to offer the device in some overseas markets, including Britain, next year.