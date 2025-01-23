Facial recognition gates set to debut for Japan express trains

TOKYO — Facial recognition ticket gates will be introduced Friday for some Keisei Electric Railway Co. express trains linking downtown Tokyo and Narita airport, aiming to reduce congestion caused by rising foreign tourists to Japan.

The system, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), will be in use for Skyliner trains connecting Keisei-Ueno Station with Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, the railway operator said. The system was shown to the media Thursday.

Passengers must first register a facial photo and complete payment via the train operator's reservation website. By showing one's face at a tablet at the gate, the system issues a reserved-seat ticket for the next departing train.

"Smooth boarding without waiting in line after arriving at the airport can be expected," a Keisei official said. "We hope customers will experience the convenience (of the system)."

Passengers who wish to select a specific seat or board a different train other than the immediately departing train will need to purchase tickets at station counters or vending machines.

In addition to Keisei-Ueno, Narita Airport Terminal 1, and Terminal 2 and 3 stations, the system will also be available at Nippori Station on the line.

Keisei Skyliner trains connecting Narita airport with Tokyo operate around every 20 minutes with a journey time of just over half an hour, according to the railway operator. The fare is about 2,600 yen (US$17).