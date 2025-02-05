A foldable powerhouse

If your goal is to stand out from the crowd when you use your phone in public, rocking a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will turn heads. But is this enough to justify the steep price? Yes, it is.

Besides having ample sex appeal and showing you have a lot of money to spare, since this phone costs more than 50,000 baht, the Z Fold 6 has plenty of power and features up its sleeve as well.

The act of folding is still very alluring for most people, and with a much larger screen, reading an e-book or manga cartoon is far more enjoyable than on a smaller phone. Since it folds, you can literally shrink this small tablet phone to fit into your back pocket with ease.

One unanticipated feature of a folding screen is watching videos without need of a kickstand. This phone also has loud, bassy speakers, making media consumption a very good experience.

Large foldable phones are best for serious multitasking and having three or more active apps on the screen at the same time is no problem. You can chat on one side while shopping on the other, with YouTube playing in the middle if you like. Dragging objects from one window to another, like moving a photo to a chat box, can be done easily.

Using Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets is viable on this device, unlike typical smartphones.

This phone has more than enough power to run any app currently available on the market with ease and can usually survive until the evening before needing a charger.

DEX is available for people who want to connect to a computer screen, keyboard or mouse for a Windows-like experience. You can also connect the Z Fold 6 via a USB-C cable or even wirelessly, which will allow you to use a bigger screen for even better multitasking and better on-screen window management.

The Z Fold 6 supports S Pen stylus inputs which lets you do precise controls and pressure sensitive drawings. The downside of this is that the S Pen is sold separately, and the phone has no holes nor pockets to hold the pen. You'll have to get a special case to hold the pen, if you can't live without one.

I found videos and photos from this phone to be mediocre. The results are OK but the colours are not very vibrant, and the zoom capability is nowhere near what the Ultra variant of the Samsung S series can offer. But the good part is the phone locks on the subject very quickly and provides a nice bokeh effect, blurring the background nicely while keeping the subject sharp. Recording 4K video at 60fps is available on all three rear cameras also.

To be straight, this phone is not brand new. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has been out on the market for nearly seven months already. And just recently, Samsung released their newest S series, the S25, into the wild. Fortunately, foldables stand out from the crowd.

The phone comes with an ample selection of AI features, both gimmicky and useful, such as circle to search, photo object eraser, draw assist and live translation.

In Thailand, your foldable selection is severely limited to this Z Fold 6, the Honor Magic V3, Oppo Find N3 and Huawei Mate X6. And you can even cut two choices due to Huawei's lack of official Google Play services and Oppo's latest Fineasy app incident.

I use my phones to watch YouTube, chat via Line, check my emails, play Genshin Impact and ROV, and take videos and photos. This phone excels in all of them except the last two.

SPECS