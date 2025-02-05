Introducing the Apple Invites app

Apple yesterday introduced Apple Invites, a new app for the iPhone that helps users create custom invitations to gather friends and family for any occasion.

With Apple Invites, users can create and easily share invitations, RSVP, contribute to Shared Albums, and engage with Apple Music playlists. Users can download Apple Invites from the App Store or access it on the web through icloud.com/invites. iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations, and anyone can RSVP, regardless of whether they have an Apple Account or Apple device.

To get started with Apple Invites, users can choose an image from their photo library or from the app’s gallery of backgrounds — a curated collection of images representing different occasions and event themes. Integrations with Maps and Weather give guests directions to the event and the forecast for that day.

Additionally, participants can easily contribute photos and videos to a dedicated Shared Album within each invite to help preserve memories and relive the event. And collaborative playlists allow Apple Music subscribers to create a curated event soundtrack that guests can access right from Apple Invites.

With Apple Intelligence, creating unique event invitations is easy. Users can tap in to the built-in Image Playground experience to produce original images using concepts, descriptions, and people from their photo library. And when composing invitations, users can use Writing Tools to help find just the right turn of phrase to meet the moment.

Hosts get full control of their invite experience: They can easily view and manage their events, share invitations with a link, review RSVPs, and choose the details they want included in the preview, like the event background or a home address. Guests can view and respond to an invitation using the new iPhone app or on the web without needing an iCloud+ subscription or an Apple Account. Attendees control how their details show up to others, and have the ability to leave or report an event at any time.

In addition to event creation in Apple Invites, iCloud+ subscribers have access to premium features:

• Expanded storage allows users to keep large libraries of original, high-resolution photos, videos and files safe in iCloud, and easily accessible across all of their devices and the web.

• Private Relay keeps browsing in Safari entirely private from network providers, websites and even Apple.

• Hide My Email generates unique, random email addresses whenever needed.

• HomeKit Secure Video allows users to capture and review home security footage in an end-to-end encrypted format.

• Custom email domains enable users to personalise their iCloud email address.

• Family Sharing allows users to share their iCloud+ subscription with up to five people at no extra cost. Users can learn more about subscribing to iCloud+ at apple.com/icloud, with plans starting at just B35.

Apple Invites is free to download from the App Store for all iPhone models running iOS 18 or later. Best of all, Android users and those without any kind of mobile device can be invited.