Developers keen to utilise DeepSeek models

Thai artificial intelligence (AI) developers and researchers are keen to explore China's DeepSeek AI models as lower cost options to enhance their organisations and create new revenue.

AI startup DeepSeek has stirred awe and consternation in Silicon Valley with its breakthrough AI model that offers performance comparable with the world's leading chatbots at a fraction of the cost.

According to Bloomberg, the company develops open-source AI models, and its eponymous mobile app surged to the top of the iPhone download charts in the US following its release early last month.

DeepSeek distinguishes itself from other chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT by articulating its reasoning before delivering a response to a prompt.

The company claims its R1 reasoning model release offers performance on par with OpenAI's latest version and has granted licences for individuals interested in developing chatbots by building on its technology.

Kobkrit Viriyayudhakorn, honorary president of the AI Entrepreneurs Association of Thailand (AIEAT), said DeepSeek reflects a shift towards open-source large language models (LLMs), allowing local businesses to adopt and use them.

On Nectec's radar

Chai Wutiwiwatchai, executive director of the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (Nectec), said the centre will leverage the DeepSeek models with the country's foundational LLM, fine-tuning them to serve specific industries.

Nectec recently received 100 million baht in R&D funding to develop the country's AI capabilities.

The agency will utilise DeepSeek models to create proof of concepts in collaboration with the Big Data Institute (BDI), develop medical applications with Mahidol University and Chulalongkorn University, create legal apps with the AIEAT, and develop knowledge-based services under the e-government scheme, among other initiatives, said Mr Chai.

According to Kasikorn Research Center (K-Research) estimates, DeepSeek's true development cost is likely higher than the estimated US$5.6 million often cited in the media, as this figure does not account for previous research costs, algorithm development expenses, or data acquisition costs. Regardless, DeepSeek's total cost remains significantly less than the billions of dollars spent annually by American AI firms.

Krit Sitathani, assistant managing director at K-Research, said it believes if DeepSeek's investment figures are accurate, its impact on the AI supply chain will be extensive.

Downstream companies -- those that use AI -- are likely to benefit, while upstream companies -- those that supply AI infrastructure -- may face significant challenges.

Companies that incorporate AI into their business operations, such as e-commerce and digital marketing firms, will be the biggest beneficiaries. AI adoption in these sectors is expected to increase from 65% to 70-80% within 2-3 years.

Mid-sized firms and startups should greatly benefit based on the open-source nature of DeepSeek, according to K-Research.

Lower AI costs will allow smaller companies to access high-performance AI, increasing competition across industries such as manufacturing, logistics, finance, and healthcare, said the think tank.

Panutat Tejasen, chief technology officer of Art & Technology Co, said the buzz around DeepSeek comes from its models being well-trained with low-cost computing, making AI more accessible and creating new opportunities.

The flagship DeepSeek R1 model is now available on multiple platforms, including AWS and Microsoft.

Touchapon Kraisingkorn, group chief technology officer at Amity Solutions, said the rise of open-source AI models, such as DeepSeek and Alibaba Qwen, presents a significant opportunity for developers and enterprises in Thailand.

These models offer high proficiency in the Thai language, making them highly adaptable for local applications at a fraction of the cost of proprietary alternatives.

With access to these advanced models, Thai developers can create smarter AI agents that not only enhance chatbot capabilities but also drive full-scale automation of workflows and business processes, said Mr Touchapon.

Ratanaphon Wongnapachant, chief executive of Siam.AI Cloud, a cloud partner of Nvidia, said the lower cost of computing in DeepSeek may not reflect its overall total cost as the Chinese government might provide it with subsidies.

He said Siam.AI Cloud developed an AI chatbot assistant called SiamGPT focused on training its own data. SiamGPT provides information on tourism and culture.