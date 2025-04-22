The Apple Watch turns 10!

The world’s most popular watch turns 10 on April 24 and is celebrating with a special award, and a few pins and prizes.

The "April 24: Global Close Your Rings Day” encourages Apple Watch users to do something they love, push themselves further or try something new, and then share what they did using #CloseYourRings. Users who close all three Activity rings will earn a limited-edition award, plus 10 animated stickers and an animated badge for Messages.

“Apple Watch has changed the way people think about, monitor and engage with their fitness and health. A decade ago, we introduced Activity rings — and since then, Apple Watch has grown to offer an extensive set of features designed to empower every user,” says Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “People write to us almost every day sharing how Apple Watch has made a difference in their life, from motivating them to move more throughout the day, to changing the trajectory of their health.”

Users can obtain a special pin inspired by the award at Apple Store locations worldwide starting April 24, while supplies last.

Activity rings on Apple Watch offer a simple, engaging and customisable way for users to stay active throughout the day. They are just one of many Apple Watch features that offer motivating and actionable insights that break down barriers between users and their fitness and health information.

The Activity app on Apple Watch encourages users to close their three Activity rings — Move, Exercise, and Stand — by hitting personal daily goals for active calories burned, minutes of brisk activity completed, and number of hours when they stand up for at least a minute.

As with all of the fitness and health features on Apple Watch, the Activity and Workout apps are grounded in science with rigorous standards for accuracy.

Apple’s fitness and health features put users’ privacy at the centre, offering protections like transparency and control over their personal data. When iPhone and iPad are locked with a passcode, Touch ID or Face ID, all fitness and health data in the Health app — other than Medical ID — is encrypted and any health data synced to iCloud is encrypted both in transit and on Apple servers.

If a user has a recent version of watchOS, iOS, and iPadOS with the default two-factor authentication and a passcode, their health and activity data will be stored in a way that Apple can’t read it.

A decidedly no fanfare celebration of the Apple Watch’s 10th anniversary, given that users known the device hardly ever takes a sick day from poking them to close their rings.