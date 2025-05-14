Sonos Arc Ultra: Setting the bar

Geeks and nerds who want to upgrade their sound system without wasting much space on their desk will enjoy the Sonos Arc Ultra with its superior sound quality, advanced features and stylish design. However, its high price and some limitations in connectivity and format support might make it less appealing to some. But if you're looking for a premium soundbar and are willing to invest, the Arc Ultra is a top contender.

This premium soundbar is an all-in-one device that can receive and play audio from both wired and wireless sources. You would mainly be connecting it to a TV via an HDMI eARC cable, or you can ask it to play certain songs or inquire about the weather. You can also connect to it using your phone via Bluetooth, or even connect it to your home Wi-Fi group and play music from another room via the Sonos app (streaming music via Wi-Fi provides far better sound quality compared to Bluetooth due to less compression).

Sonos Arc Ultra

The Sonos Arc Ultra stands out for its exceptional sound quality, delivering clean, precise and spacious audio. Its deep, tuneful and expressive bass makes it a standout choice for audiophiles. Equipped with advanced Dolby Atmos technology, the Arc Ultra provides a three-dimensional audio experience, enhancing both movie watching and gaming. Playing my Nintendo Switch connected to this soundbar was bliss, especially with games like Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom that have a lot of ambient environmental noises (rainstorms and howling wind) that I hardly noticed when I was using more typical TV speakers.

When compared to Sonos' previous model, this year's Arc Ultra boasts significant updates, including a new control bar, Bluetooth connectivity and revamped acoustic architecture. These improvements make it a substantial upgrade over its predecessor. The Arc Ultra offers a wide spacious sound stage, ideal for medium to large rooms. I mainly tested this soundbar in my relatively small bedroom and found that around 25% volume was already more than loud enough to fill the room, while anything beyond 40% risked making my neighbours' blood boil, since I live in a townhouse and share the same walls with them.

Sonos Arc Ultra

The main improvement I found compared to the previous model is in Sonos' phone app. The Sonos Arc Ultra app has seen significant improvements, including enhanced queue management, better music library indexing, improved accessibility features and more convenient system update scheduling. Additionally, it offers group volume controls, playlist creation and editing, Trueplay performance enhancements and easier system setup, providing a more seamless and enjoyable experience. The app that accompanied the previous model would disconnect on a daily basis, whereas this one rarely did. I did need to reconnect the soundbar to the app twice during my review period, but that was due to a major blackout and a big software update only.

With its sleek design and high-quality materials, the Arc Ultra not only sounds great but also looks stylish in any home setting. Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and Bluetooth, make the Arc Ultra versatile and easy to integrate into your existing setup. The soundbar itself is quite heavy, but once you place it where it suits you best, that ceases to be much of an issue.

Sonos Arc Ultra

However, at 49,990 baht, the Sonos Arc Ultra is a significant investment. There are other soundbars such as the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 and Samsung HW-Q990D that offer similar or better features at competitive prices. The lack of HDMI passthrough, which allows signals from Blu-ray players, gaming consoles or streaming devices to pass through this soundbar to a TV without any processing or alteration, limit connectivity options and might also be inconvenient for some users. Additionally, the soundbar does not support DTS audio formats, which could be a drawback if you have a collection of DTS-encoded media.

Adding additional Sonos components like the Sub 4 subwoofer and surround speakers can quickly escalate the cost, making the full setup very expensive. While the bass is improved, I still found it lacked depth and impact compared to other high-end soundbars, but on the other hand, my neighbours would surely prefer less bass coming from my bedroom, I'm sure.

In 2025, the Sonos Arc Ultra delivers top sound quality with Dolby Atmos and Sound Motion technology, giving an immersive audio experience, with ease of use, while also saving precious desk space at the same time.

