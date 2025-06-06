Nintendo Switch 2 coming to Thailand on June 26

Nintendo will officially launch the Switch 2 in Thailand on the 26th of June, with its most significant hardware release in years, offering a larger display, faster performance and a host of thoughtful upgrades. Officially priced at somewhere around 17,000 baht, the console is already drawing strong interest from fans eager to experience the next evolution of Nintendo's hybrid gaming system. Many have already gone abroad to grab their own already.

Despite an approximately 5,000-baht price hike over the original model, the Switch 2 delivers meaningful improvements. It features a more powerful Nvidia-made processor, enhanced graphics, and a refined ergonomic design. The console retains its hybrid nature, functioning both as a handheld and a docked home system, now with support for 4K and HDR output.

Initial gameplay experiences from gamers abroad highlight the console's capabilities. Titles such as Mario Kart World and enhanced versions of The Legend of Zelda series showcase the improved visuals and smoother frame rates. Third-party games like Cyberpunk 2077 also benefit from the upgraded hardware.

People cosplaying Mario characters attend a launch event ahead of the midnight release of the Nintendo Switch 2 at the Nintendo New York store on June 4, 2025. Nintendo hopes to match the runaway success of the Switch when its levelled-up new console hits shelves on June 5, with strong early sales expected despite the gadget's high price. Featuring a bigger screen and more processing power, the Switch 2 is an upgrade to its predecessor, which has sold 152 million units since launching in 2017 -- making it the third best-selling video game console of all time. (Photo: AFP)

While Switch 2 still trails Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X in raw power, Nintendo's focus remains on delivering immersive, character-driven experiences. Beloved franchises like Mario and Zelda now appear sharper and more vibrant than ever.

The new 7.9-inch LCD screen offers a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, making handheld gaming more comfortable and visually engaging. Larger Joy-Con controllers and buttons further enhance the user experience, addressing long-standing complaints about cramped controls.

One notable design change is the magnetic attachment of Joy-Cons, replacing the previous rail mechanism. This results in a sturdier connection and easier detachment. The console also includes a second USB-C port and a new screen lock feature for added convenience and security.

Audio quality has seen a marked improvement, with fuller sound compared to the 2021 OLED model. The software interface remains familiar but has been refreshed with new colours and sound effects. The eShop is now more responsive, improving the digital shopping experience.

Retailers across the United States reported long queues as fans rushed to secure the new console. While the days of overnight lines for smartphones may be over, Switch 2's launch proved that a major gaming release still commands excitement.

Further testing will determine how the upgraded processor affects battery life and compatibility with older titles. However, early impressions suggest Nintendo has struck a careful balance between innovation and familiarity.

Switch 2 may not be revolutionary, but it refines a winning formula. For many fans, that's exactly what they were hoping for — a bigger, faster, and more polished version of a beloved gaming device.