Nintendo Switch 2 priced at 17,800 baht in Thailand
text size
Life
Tech

Nintendo Switch 2 priced at 17,800 baht in Thailand

TECH

PUBLISHED : 11 Jun 2025 at 16:18

WRITER: Komsan John Jandamit

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
Customers use Nintendo Switch 2 game consoles to play the Mario Kart World video game at a Bic Camera Inc electronics store in Tokyo, Japan, on June 5, 2025. Nintendo Co fans from Tokyo to Manhattan stood in line for hours to be among the first to get a Switch 2, fuelling one of the biggest global gadget debuts since the iPhone launches of yesteryear. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Customers use Nintendo Switch 2 game consoles to play the Mario Kart World video game at a Bic Camera Inc electronics store in Tokyo, Japan, on June 5, 2025. Nintendo Co fans from Tokyo to Manhattan stood in line for hours to be among the first to get a Switch 2, fuelling one of the biggest global gadget debuts since the iPhone launches of yesteryear. (Photo: Bloomberg)

The Nintendo Switch 2 will cost 17,800 baht for the standard console and 19,800 baht for the bundle including Mario Kart World, Synnex, Nintendo's official distributor in Thailand, announced on Wednesday.

Preorders start on June 16, with the console hitting shelves on June 26.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the latest iteration in the Switch line, which combines TV-play with handheld gaming, offering versatile gaming experiences.

The original Switch has been on the market for over eight years and has achieved immense popularity, selling more than 152 million units worldwide.

The console features a broad library of hit titles such as Mario games, Animal Crossing, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Zelda series, Pokémon, Monster Hunter Rise and many more.

Preorders can be made at https://campaign.synnex.co.th.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)

RECOMMENDED

Sting returns to Bangkok in September

Sting returns to Bangkok in September

Life
Thailand falls in love with a legend

Thailand falls in love with a legend

Life
K-pop megastars RM, V released from army, promise BTS reunion

K-pop megastars RM, V released from army, promise BTS reunion

Life
Experience the world of Naruto at River City Bangkok

Experience the world of Naruto at River City Bangkok

Life
The world of giants

The world of giants

Life

TRENDING