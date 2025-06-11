Nintendo Switch 2 priced at 17,800 baht in Thailand

The Nintendo Switch 2 will cost 17,800 baht for the standard console and 19,800 baht for the bundle including Mario Kart World, Synnex, Nintendo's official distributor in Thailand, announced on Wednesday.

Preorders start on June 16, with the console hitting shelves on June 26.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the latest iteration in the Switch line, which combines TV-play with handheld gaming, offering versatile gaming experiences.

The original Switch has been on the market for over eight years and has achieved immense popularity, selling more than 152 million units worldwide.

The console features a broad library of hit titles such as Mario games, Animal Crossing, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Zelda series, Pokémon, Monster Hunter Rise and many more.

Preorders can be made at https://campaign.synnex.co.th.