Tinder debuts revamped double-dating feature

NEW YORK - Tinder is bringing a double-dating feature back to the United States, revamping a controversial product it shelved in 2017 over privacy concerns and ambiguity about whether the option was meant for monogamous people.

Double Date, as it is called, lets users invite friends over text to match with other pairs of friends on the application. Tinder, the largest brand in Match Group Incorporated's dating empire, has been testing it with select users in Belgium, the Nordics, Spain and Germany, where it says double dating is already part of the culture. It plans to expand the rollout globally by July.

The feature is “built to reflect how people actually date today, which is side by side with their friends,” said Cleo Long, senior director of global product marketing. A user who has opted into this mode will have a separate double-dating profile tied to the friend they wish to swipe with, while their solo profile will be kept intact and not merged, Long said. Users can invite as many as three friends to go on double dates with them.

Double dating is a key feature that Tinder has planned to introduce this year as part of its ongoing efforts to return the brand to growth. The number of paying users has declined from a peak of more than 11 million in late 2022, contracting over the past eight quarters to about 9.1 million. The declines have attracted three activist investors, including Elliott Investment Management LP, who are united in pushing for growth and product innovation.

Younger daters in particular have shown an interest in meeting people through friends and in-person events. It is a trend that rival Bumble Inc. is also leaning into as it plans a revamp of its “BFF” app for finding friends, due to launch this summer.

The dating app Tinder is shown on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration taken on Feb 10, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)

Tinder is hoping to avoid some of the mistakes it made when it first experimented with the concept of group dating in 2016. Back then, it launched Tinder Social with the similar rationale of letting users meet new people alongside friends, but the feature was discontinued in 2017 following backlash from users who were put off by the fact that the product automatically connected their dating profiles to their Facebook friends list.

There was also confusion about whether the group dating feature was intended for people in nonmonogamous relationships.

Tinder has been learning from its recent pilot in Europe to better tailor its marketing messaging, with most testers using the feature as intended, Long said in an interview. She acknowledged that while there are nonmonogamous users on its platform who could use Double Date for their purposes, it is “not what it has been built for.” Tinder currently has no filters for relationship intent, but its Explore tab allows people who prefer alternative relationship structures to find each other under the “nonmonogamous” category, she said.

The Facebook connection also “led to people getting exposure that they didn’t necessarily want or didn’t have control over,” Long said. “That is not something that is part of Double Date today.”

Match, which also owns apps like Hinge, OkCupid and Match.com, has found some early success trying out Double Date among Tinder users in Europe, prompting it to move up the feature’s US release.

Nearly 15% of those who accepted a Double Date invite from friends were “either new to Tinder or recently reactivated,” according to the company, adding that it also saw higher retention among double-dating users, especially at the two- or three-week marks.

Almost 90% of Double Date profiles were under 29, Tinder said. Women are three times more inclined to “like” a pair, and four times more likely to match than when they use the app solo, it added.

Spencer Rascoff, the chief executive officer at parent company Match who is also leading Tinder after its CEO announced her departure last month, has said that Match’s apps have fallen out of favour with the new generation of younger and female daters because many saw using them as a “numbers game.”

Company executives have since prioritised improving the app experience for that key demographic to strengthen the business in the long run, even if that means revenue will remain in decline in the short term.

Rascoff said at a Match investor conference in May that the double-dating feature showed promise in “changing perception of how audiences think of Tinder.”

“It’s not so hook-uppy and it’s not so on-the-nose. It’s more, ‘Hey, we’re going to have a good time as friends,’” he said. “In the very worst case, we’re going to have a good time and laugh about it later, so it’s lower pressure.”