Connectivity conundrums

I'm travelling as I write this, so I thought it would be a good time to cover things like connectivity and the kind of issues I face even in 2025. Connectivity will typically revolve around your smartphone and I recommend you prepare for this in advance. Option one is a new sim card that you put in when you get to your destination.

This will give you local connectivity and rates that are usually better than those the roaming services from your home provider supply. I have Vodaphone as my provider and they charge a rate of around US$3 (about 100 baht) for each day of use that is tied to my home plan. This includes calls and internet, so for land use this is an excellent alternative when travelling if I don't want to get a local sim.

- Option 2 is an eSIM. Your phone will need to support these, but any phone in the last few years should. The only question is how many eSIMs can be loaded at the same time? Some allow for only one, others two, and in my case with my Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus I currently have three loaded. Normally an eSIM should install easily. I went for a data-only option for this trip but more on this a bit later. You may need to make sure that data roaming is turned on and, in some cases, mobile roaming. I also found the trick of going into flight mode and out again after switching to a different eSIM can trigger the connectivity.

- This leads nicely into my selected eSIM provider GigSky. I picked them because part of my trip includes a cruise and they provide Wi-Fi data access on ships. This, to the best of my knowledge, is the only one that gives this service. I ordered two eSIM, one for the phone above, and one for a Google Pixel 7 Pro. The Samsung took a while to get going. In Paris, it seemed to connect automatically, but in London, it didn't work until I used the flight mode trick, which woke it up. For the Google Pixel, it still doesn't work as I type this. The support service makes no sense. You can't call them, so it's all texting with a support person or following the emailed steps to try. This not only means back and forth between settings, it means that when you activate and deactivate some things you lose connection with the help desk. This is absurd and the worse such system I've ever used. Unless you have two phones it's all but useless.

- Option 3 is free Wi-Fi connectivity from airports, airplanes, train stations, coffee shops and almost all accommodation. I say "almost" because as I type this the Travel Lodge in Southampton in the UK only provides 30 minutes free and charges thereafter. In all my travels this is the first time I've come across this, even the hotels in London provided free Wi-Fi. In 2025, I would avoid any paid accommodation that does not provide free Wi-Fi service to their guests, so check first. In some cases I used my Hotspot function on the phone to share my Vodaphone connection with someone, where there was no Wi-Fi provided, as in the Travelodge example. My Singapore Airlines flight even provided free Wi-Fi for most of the journey.

- Your next concern will be to keep the phone charged. For most, this is not an issue any more. The Eurostar train, Singapore airlines flight, most of the tour buses and even the regular trains provided a plug to connect to Type A or USB-C, or a power point. For power points, make sure you have a travel plug. I recommend the ones that also provide USB ports in their configuration. The one I have has two Type A and two USB-C outlets, enough to cover most needs. With the power plug and a few cables, you can stay charged up in most situations. Note that some carriers such as Singapore Airlines do not allow you to use or charge a portable power supply and the only way to take one with you is carry on. There are also rules about the maximum power rating, so check that before you travel.