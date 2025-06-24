Spacecoin joins IPX's global character universe, Line Friends

Spacecoin, a blockchain-based project aiming to build a decentralised internet through satellite networks, announced the introduction of a new character, "magnini", in collaboration with IPX (formerly Line Friends) and its supported project minicoin.

This partnership marks a fusion of intellectual property (IP) and Web3 infrastructure, expanding Spacecoin’s decentralised mission to more than 200 million users within the Line ecosystem. Spacecoin, the first in the world to realise a decentralised internet via blockchain-based satellite networks, has announced its collaboration with IPX and the minicoin project to co-develop an original character for the Spacecoin ecosystem. This represents the first major move toward Web3-driven IP expansion.

Through this collaboration, IPX has designed and launched a new space-themed magpie character named "magnini". The character will serve as the official mascot of the Spacecoin ecosystem and is also slated to appear in the minini universe, the game ecosystem built around minicoin.

IPX has gained popularity among Gen Z users worldwide by leveraging its minini IP, known for its cute appearance, bold personality and relatable storytelling. The company has continued to launch creative new IPs with its distinctive style. Now expanding into Web3, IPX is introducing new digital entertainment through its AI and on-chain powered game, minini universe: Room.

This partnership is part of minicoin’s “mininification” initiative — a strategic move to integrate various partner projects into the IPX character universe. As part of this process, minicoin utilises IPX’s minini IP with creative support. In addition to Spacecoin, Creditcoin (an on-chain infrastructure provider) and Walrus (a decentralised storage solution) are also included in IPX’s Web3 expansion.

"Magnini" also appears on Spacecoin’s real-time satellite tracker (CTC-0 orbital tracking page). As a DePIN (Decentraliaed Physical Infrastructure Network) project, Spacecoin successfully launched its first satellite, CTC-0, in December 2024, moving one step closer to building a permissionless, decentralised internet.

Users can check the satellite's real-time position in Earth's orbit through the Spacecoin tracker and participate in special events when the satellite passes over their region. "Magnini", moving along the actual satellite path, offers a friendly visualisation of the complex space infrastructure and serves as an emotional bridge connecting users to the physical layer.

Through this collaboration, Spacecoin plans to launch additional satellites within 2025 and roll out various user engagement programmes featuring the "magnini" character. Concurrently, IPX will accelerate its IP expansion within the Web3 ecosystem with the launch of the minini universe game. Both companies hope this partnership will infuse warm emotion into cold technology, encouraging global fans to embrace Web3 more naturally.