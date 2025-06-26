Samsung unveils AI-powered smart home tech at Bangkok seminar

Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest AI-driven smart home innovations at the Southeast Asia Tech Seminar 2025, held in Bangkok on 20 June. The event showcased Samsung’s vision for a seamlessly connected lifestyle powered by artificial intelligence.

The seminar highlighted Samsung’s commitment to enhance everyday living through its “AI Home” concept, built on four key pillars: ease of use, energy and resource efficiency, health and wellness care, and all-round security. The company introduced a range of next-generation appliances and mobile devices designed to work together effortlessly via the SmartThings platform.

Among the highlights was the new AI Home display, now integrated into more home appliances. This smart screen enables real-time personal updates, home management via Map View, and cross-brand device connectivity without a separate hub. Samsung also upgraded its voice assistant, Bixby, with Voice ID for personalised control and introduced Family Care, a feature that alerts users to unusual household activity.

Samsung’s latest smart refrigerator lineup, including the Side-by-Side model tailored for Southeast Asia, features a 9-inch AI Home screen and AI Family Hub™. These innovations support energy-saving modes and intuitive features like Wide Auto Open Door for added convenience.

In the laundry segment, Samsung debuted its Bespoke AI top-load washer with AI Wash, previously exclusive to front-load models. Enhanced with AI Energy Mode and AI VRT+ for quieter operation, the new washer-dryer sets also include AI Wash+ and AI Dry+ for smarter, fabric-specific care.

The company also introduced its WindFree 1Way Cassette R32 air conditioner, designed for seamless ceiling integration and smart connectivity. New features like AI Fast & Comfort Cooling and Good Sleep mode—linked to Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring—aim to improve comfort and energy efficiency.

Finally, Samsung launched the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra, the world’s most powerful cordless vacuum with 400W suction and AI Cleaning Mode 2.0. It intelligently adapts to different surfaces and room layouts, offering a premium cleaning experience.

Samsung reaffirmed its commitment to innovation and regional relevance, inviting businesses and consumers to explore its latest technologies at the Business Experience Studio in Bangkok.