Apple changes App Store rules in EU to comply with antitrust order
text size
Life
Tech

Apple changes App Store rules in EU to comply with antitrust order

TECH

PUBLISHED : 27 Jun 2025 at 14:11

WRITER: Reuters

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
Customers walk past an Apple logo inside an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York. (Photo: Reuters)
Customers walk past an Apple logo inside an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York. (Photo: Reuters)

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple on Thursday changed rules and fees in its App Store in the European Union after the bloc's antitrust regulators ordered it to remove commercial barriers to sending customers outside the store.

Apple said developers will pay a 20% processing fee for purchases made via the App Store, though the fees could go as low as 13% for Apple's small-business program.

Developers who send customers outside the App Store for payment will pay a minimum fee of 5% and at most 15%. Developers will also be able to use as many links as they wish to send users to outside forms of payment. 

The changes are aimed at trying to help Apple avoid a Є500 million (19 billion baht) fine threatened by EU antitrust regulators in April. 

“The European Commission is requiring Apple to make a series of additional changes to the App Store. We disagree with this outcome and plan to appeal," Apple said in a statement.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

Glamour and gripes in Venice ahead of Bezos wedding

Glamour and gripes in Venice ahead of Bezos wedding

Life
Samsung unveils AI-powered smart home tech at Bangkok seminar

Samsung unveils AI-powered smart home tech at Bangkok seminar

Life
New releases for your streaming pleasure: June 25-July 1

New releases for your streaming pleasure: June 25-July 1

Life
A master class in acting

A master class in acting

Life
Thai heritage meets high fashion at Iconsiam

Thai heritage meets high fashion at Iconsiam

Life

TRENDING