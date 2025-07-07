Foldable phones surge in popularity as Thai users seek all-in-one convenience

Thai consumers are embracing foldable smartphones in increasing numbers, with demand largely driven by a desire to replace multiple devices with a single, feature-packed handset, according to market insights from Samsung. The trend signals a broader shift toward mobile consolidation and digital minimalism.

Since their commercial debut in 2019, foldable smartphones have evolved from niche gadgets into mainstream contenders. Samsung reports that Thai users now view models like the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip as practical and stylish alternatives to traditional smartphones, thanks to their flexible form factors and multitasking capabilities.

The Galaxy Z Fold, known for its tablet-like display, has historically found favour among male buyers, who account for 60% of its user base. However, the brand has seen a rise in female interest following the introduction of slimmer designs and lighter colour options such as pink.

Meanwhile, the clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip continues to attract younger female professionals, who appreciate its compact size and quick charging during busy office hours. Once dominated by women, the Flip has seen a growing male user base—rising from just 15% in early generations to 21% by the Z Flip 4—thanks to improved portability and a sleeker design.

Samsung has also noted a generational shift, with Gen Z gravitating toward foldables for their discreet displays and enhanced privacy. This demographic trend reflects growing concerns over screen visibility in public spaces and digital intrusion.

Interestingly, the replacement cycle for foldable phones in Thailand averages around 2.3 years, notably shorter than the three-to-five-year cycle typical of conventional handsets. Analysts say this is likely influenced by rapid product development and users’ appetite for cutting-edge features.

Looking ahead, industry watchers expect future foldables to integrate artificial intelligence for better camera capabilities, health monitoring tools and productivity enhancements.