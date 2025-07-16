Nintendo’s new breakout star isn’t Mario — it’s a cow

Nintendo’s latest console, the Switch 2, has introduced a surprising new fan favourite in its flagship game, Mario Kart World: a cow. Once a background character, the bovine racer has captured the imagination of players and social media users alike, becoming the unexpected star of the game’s launch. With viral videos and memes flooding platforms like Instagram and TikTok, the cow has quickly overtaken long-time favourites like Mario and Luigi in online popularity.

For decades, Nintendo’s brand has been synonymous with iconic characters such as Mario, Luigi, Donkey Kong, and Princess Peach. These familiar faces have raced through various iterations of Mario Kart since 1992, with gameplay focused more on fun than narrative. However, the release of Mario Kart World in April, alongside the new Switch 2 console, marked a shift. Fans immediately noticed the cow’s presence in trailers, sparking curiosity and excitement.

The enthusiasm only grew after the game’s release last month, while Nintendo remained tight-lipped about the cow’s rise to fame. However, in a Q&A on its website, developer Masaaki Ishikawa revealed that the character was born from a sketch during the design of a ranch-themed course. “One of the designers came up with that silly sketch of Cow cruising along, and I thought to myself, ‘This is it!’” Ishikawa said. The cow was quickly prototyped and found to fit seamlessly into the game’s expanded roster, which now includes other quirky characters like Cheep Cheep and Pokey.

Despite these additions, none have resonated with fans quite like the cow. For many players, the joy of Mario Kart lies in its light-hearted fun, and the cow embodies that spirit.