Artificial intelligence boosts battle against illegal websites

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been deployed, enabling the shutdown of 100,000 gambling and porn sites per month, although more needs to be done to curb these illegal sites, according to the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES).

The DES now blocks up to 100,000 illegal websites per month, a tenfold increase from the previous monthly rate of 10,000, DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said.

However, challenges remain due to the adaptability of criminal networks and the foreign-based infrastructure of many of these platforms.

The update came during a Senate session in parliament yesterday, in response to an inquiry by Senator Dr Premsak Piayura, who raised concerns about ongoing cybercrime -- especially call centre scams, online gambling, and explicit content websites.

Dr Premsak questioned why, despite the recent enforcement of the executive decree on the prevention and suppression of technological crime, citizens continue to fall victim to online fraud.

"Scammers today are more cunning than ever. Even with repeated warnings, many realise the danger only after they've lost their money," he said.

He pointed specifically to mobile operators, who now face increased legal responsibilities under the new law. Dr Premsak also inquired whether the newly established Cyber Crime Suppression Center (CCSC) was effectively functioning and whether inter-agency coordination remained an obstacle, a known weakness in Thai bureaucracy.

Mr Prasert assured senators that coordination among agencies has improved, noting that since the decree came into force in May, the government has implemented financial, digital asset, and telecommunications measures, as well as created mechanisms for the reimbursement of victims.

He said the CCSC had now been legally formalised and explained its central data platform has strengthened law enforcement's ability to act, significantly reducing the overall damage caused by scams. On the "mule accounts", the minister acknowledged improvements in tracing and shutting them down. However, the more stubborn problem remains the proliferation of gambling and pornographic websites.

"In the past, we could only shut down about 10,000 sites a month. But today, with AI developed by the DES Ministry, we're able to block around 100,000 sites monthly," Mr Prasert said. "But the problem hasn't gone away -- these sites continuously change URLs and operate on overseas servers, making it hard to identify the operators and prosecute them."

He added that while technical capacity has grown, legal challenges persist, particularly in identifying and taking action against foreign-registered platforms.

Dr Premsak, meanwhile, urged the ministry to find ways to pressure foreign platforms, such as Facebook, to take responsibility when their services are used to defraud Thais. "We need to know how to bring these platforms under Thai jurisdiction or involve them in restitution when damage occurs," he emphasised.

Mr Prasert reiterated that while technical solutions like AI have increased the government's ability to block harmful content, legal and diplomatic strategies will be needed to tackle foreign-based digital crime infrastructures.

He also confirmed that the ministry plans to expand its outreach to vulnerable groups to help them avoid traps and know how to respond if they fall victim.