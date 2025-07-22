Nubia unveils A36 and A56 smartphones with AI features and big battery

Nubia has officially launched its latest smartphones, the A36 and A56, marking a full transition to the new Nubia A Series. Previously known under the ZTE Blade branding, the company has now rebranded with a fresh identity, aiming to deliver a premium experience through sleek design, advanced features, and affordable pricing.

Camera capabilities are a highlight of the new series. The Nubia A36 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP main sensor and AI features such as AI Sky, AI Dehaze, and Magic Photos for automatic image enhancement. Its 5MP front camera is tailored for casual selfies. The A56 steps up with a triple rear camera system, also led by a 13MP sensor, and includes AI Super Night mode for clearer low-light photography. An 8MP front camera ensures sharper selfies.

Battery life is another strong point, with both models equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 10W charging, designed to last throughout the day. A standout feature is Nubia LinkFree, which allows users to make calls and send messages via Bluetooth over distances ranging from tens to hundreds of metres—ideal for indoor use or areas with weak mobile signals.

Both models feature a large 6.75-inch HD+ Waterdrop Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1600×720 resolution, and 500-nit brightness, offering vivid visuals ideal for streaming, gaming, and everyday use. Powered by the Unisoc T7200 Octa-core 1.6GHz chipset and Android 15, the devices promise smooth performance, further enhanced by virtual RAM technology.

Security and convenience are addressed with facial recognition on the A36 and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the A56.

The Nubia A36 and A56 are now available on Shopee and Lazada. Prices start at ฿2,199 for the A36 and ฿2,499 for the A56, making them attractive options for budget-conscious consumers seeking modern features.