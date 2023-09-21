Dusit International introduces two new brands

Dusit International, a leading hotel and property development company in Thailand, has announced the expansion of its brand roster with the launch of two new brands namely Dusit Collection and Devarana – Dusit Retreats.

This brings the number of diverse brands under Dusit International to eight as the two new ones join the ranks with Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, Asai Hotels and Elite Havens. Each is positioned differently. For example, Dusit Thani embodies luxury while Asai is all about no-frills accommodation in a central location.

Both new brands will offer curated activities and wellness programmes that delight discerning travellers on a deeply personal level.

Dusit Collection serves as a soft brand that can be applied to distinctive, standalone properties with unique stories to tell, responding to the rising demand for unique and authentic travel experiences. Focusing on the upper upscale and luxury segments, Dusit Collection has been envisaged to comprise a thoughtfully curated selection of captivating hotels in iconic destinations, each distinguished by its unique architecture, tasteful design and distinctive locations filled with memorable moments. Business-wise, it serves as a model where proprietors of iconic properties can safeguard the individuality and charm of their establishments while being ushered into the Dusit family to gain access to Dusit's support and seasoned management, without the complexities of rebranding or extensive renovations.

From former palaces in historic cities to boutique seaside sanctuaries, from Asia to the Middle East to Europe and beyond, Dusit is exploring multiple opportunities for Dusit Collection properties, and due to strong interest from various parties, the company expects to announce its first official signings soon.

Both new brands will embrace elements of Dusit’s group-wide wellness concept, Devarana Wellness.

A reboot of Devarana, Devarana – Dusit Retreats aims to deliver enriching and transformational stay experiences in the ultra-luxury segment. Tapping into the success of Devarana Wellness, Dusit’s renowned wellness concept, Devarana – Dusit Retreats aims to weave well-being elements throughout the entire guest experience and take this holistic approach further by delivering bespoke healing experiences at private sanctuaries in exclusive destinations around the globe.

Inspired by traditional Thai healing wisdom and the spirit of Buddhist wellness principles, and fully embracing sustainable and regenerative travel, Devarana – Dusit Retreats will focus on meeting the aspirational needs of guests and deliver a unique synergy of nature, community, ancient healing principles, regenerative spaces, impressive architecture and design, and curated activities that delight discerning travellers on a deeply personal level.

The first property under Devarana – Dusit Retreats is Devarana Suzhou - A Dusit Retreat, a rebranding of one of Dusit’s existing properties in China, is slated to open in October. Gilles Cretallaz, COO of Dusit International expects Dusit to sign multiple Devarana – Dusit Retreats before the end of the year as talks are underway for possible properties in Europe, the Middle East and other locations in China.

"The global pandemic propelled wellness into the mainstream, and the wellness industry is projected to sustain its remarkable growth far into the future," he said.

Dusit’s portfolio currently comprises 54 properties operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts, and more than 240 luxury villas under Elite Havens, across 19 countries. More than 60 Dusit Hotels and Resorts are in the pipeline, and 22 additional signings are expected this year.