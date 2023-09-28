Lacol Khao Yai launches special promotion

Lacol Khao Yai -- A Chatrium Collection recently announced a special introductory "Discover More" offer. This limited-time opportunity is designed for travellers seeking a retreat surrounded by the lush landscape of Khaoyai National Park.

Lacol Khao Yai – A Chatrium Collection.

Starting at just 3,300 baht per room per night, this offer is valid from now until Oct 31 when guests book a minimum of three consecutive nights for stays until Oct 31. A full, non-refundable prepayment is required upon reservation confirmation. In addition, the "Discover More" promotion includes the following benefits: daily breakfast for two guests, welcome minibar and complimentary in-room Wi-Fi.

Email reservations.lkyt@chatrium.com, call 044-001-896 or 081-773-7378 or visit lacolkhaoyai.com.

Devarana – Dusit Retreats.

Dusit expands its line-up with new brands

Dusit International has announced the expansion of its esteemed hotel brand line-up with the launch of two new brands: Dusit Collection and Devarana – Dusit Retreats.

Focusing on the upper upscale and luxury segments, the Dusit Collection has been envisaged to comprise a thoughtfully curated selection of captivating hotels in iconic destinations, each distinguished by their unique architecture, tasteful design, and distinctive locales brimming with profound and memorable moments.

The Dusit Collection concept also allows owners of iconic properties to safeguard the individuality and charm of their establishments while seamlessly integrating into the Dusit family, all without the complexities of rebranding or extensive renovations typically associated with Dusit's established core brands.

The second new brand Dusit has introduced is a reimagining of its former luxury brand, Devarana, which has been renamed Devarana – Dusit Retreats and enhanced to deliver enriching and transformational stay experiences in the ultra-luxury segment.

The first property under Devarana – Dusit Retreats, a rebranding of one of Dusit's existing properties in China, is slated to open next month.

Plush Pool Villa at The Standard, Hua Hin.

The Standard, Hua Hin adds villa categories

The Standard, Hua Hin announces the addition of three exquisite villa categories, providing guests with an even more luxurious experience. Additionally, the villas are thoughtfully curated to provide a pet-friendly environment.

Located in the heart of Hua Hin, The Standard, Hua Hin, continues to be a beacon of style and sophistication. With these new villa options, the property aims to offer guests an unforgettable escape where grandeur meets lush nature.

Reservations made via the website using the code "villavibes" will get a flat rate of 8,999 baht per night. The offer is valid for booking and stays from now until Nov 30.

Visit standardhotels.com/hua-hin/specials/villa-vibes-standard-hua-hin or email shh.reservations@standardhotels.com.

Night Safari as part of Ritz-Carlton's Ritz Kids programme.

Ritz-Carlton updates kids programme in China

The Ritz-Carlton recently announced an evolved Ritz Kids programme, designed to engage young guests with immersive travel experiences across all of its 15 hotels in Greater China.

From Beijing to Shanghai, Guangzhou, Sanya and Hong Kong, Leo the Lion, the programme's new mascot, will appear in kids' activities and adventures around the hotels as they learn about local art, culture, cuisine and nature, and a take-home Leo the Lion plush toy will serve as a delightful keepsake of their stay. As part of the newly evolved programme, the highly popular Ritz Kids Night Safari also gets an exciting new upgrade, promising even more fun for kids travelling with their parents.

Designed for young guests aged 4 to 12, Ritz Kids activities foster mindful interactions and create global citizens with an awareness of their connections and responsibilities to the world around them. The activities are organised as four pillars of experiences -- nature, exploration, responsibility and culture. Through inspiring and educational experiences, the Ritz Kids programme elevates kids' stays into a meaningful, memorable journey of discovery.

Upon check-in, they are welcomed with colouring books, discovery maps and other attractive amenities featuring Leo the Lion. Leo opens young guests' eyes to the beauty of the natural world, encourages the discovery of places and attractions around the hotel and invites exploration of new art forms, cuisine and culture. Each hotel's Discovery Map highlights interesting touchpoints to discover around the hotel, and kids can win an ice cream or a small memento when they complete their explorations.

Visit ritzcarlton.com/en/services-amenities/ritz-kids.