Japanese town installs barrier to block viral Mt Fuji photo spot
PUBLISHED : 21 May 2024 at 11:10

WRITER: Kyodo News

Workers begin setting up a large black screen to block the view of Mt Fuji at a popular photo spot in the Yamanashi prefecture town of Fujikawaguchiko on Tuesday. (Photo: Kyodo)

KOFU, Japan: A Japanese town on Tuesday set up a large black screen to block a scenic view of Mt Fuji that saw a surge in tourists coming to photograph it after going viral online.

The 2.5-metre high, 20-metre wide screen now blocks the sight of Japan's highest mountain towering over a Lawson convenience store in Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi prefecture, which could previously be photographed from across a road, making the area a popular destination for foreign tourists.

The surge in visitors drew complaints from local residents due to an uptick in people jaywalking and illegally parking vehicles in the area.

The town began stationing security guards and posting warnings in English to manage the crowds, but the measures did little to improve the situation.

