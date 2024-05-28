Holes found in black screen blocking viral Mt Fuji photo spot
PUBLISHED : 28 May 2024 at 14:56

WRITER: Kyodo News

A man takes a picture on Friday through a hole made in a large black screen that was set up earlier in the month to block the view of Mt Fuji towering over a Lawson convenience store in the Yamanashi prefecture town of Fujikawaguchiko. (Photo: Kyodo)

KOFU, Japan: Holes have been found in a large black screen set up by a central Japan town to block a scenic view of Mt Fuji after criticism of tourists' behaviour at the viral photo spot, the town said on Tuesday.

After setting up the screen on May 21 to prevent visitors from flocking to the site in front of a Lawson convenience store in Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi prefecture, the town confirmed the first hole the following day, and the number has since increased to roughly 10.

"We thought this might happen someday, but not this soon," a town official said.

The town plans to repair the screen promptly while posting a notice asking visitors not to touch it.

The town initially stationed security guards and posted warnings in English after receiving complaints from locals over an uptick in tourists jaywalking and illegally parking vehicles in the area.

But after seeing the measures did little to improve the situation, the town decided to install the screen.

