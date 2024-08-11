A soulful way of living

Though the summer may not be the best time to visit Tokyo, the currency exchange rate does make it highly enticing. The launch of Aman Resort’s sister brand, Janu, which opened end of March, makes it even more enticing.

Tokyo’s newest luxury hotel is situated in the newly-built district, Azabudai Hills. The district is known as a “modern urban village” with green and wellness being the theme. Apart from having office spaces, the complex has a 4,000m² food market, galleries, museum and an international school.

Janu Tokyo is spread across 13 floors in Residence Tower A, with 122 rooms and suites designed by one of Aman’s favourite architects, Jean-Michel Gathy. As soon as you enter, though it's through a car park, the approach is very Aman and very Japanese all at the same time. Look up and take in the ceiling design feature referencing shimenawa, found in Shinto temples, meant to signal one’s crossing into the Janu world. But it is at the lobby floor that has the wow factor, apart from the little fireplaces on every floor that are lit at all times, no matter the weather.

Exiting out of the elevators, your first views are of the stunning Tokyo Tower, which looms large though floor to ceiling glass windows. A breathtaking entrance any time of the day or night. This is also where the immensely popular afternoon tea is served and a reservation is a must. At night, the bar offers cocktails with Japanese flair while you drink in the view.

While, all rooms at Janu Tokyo come with a view, there are a few choice ones that come with a balcony, large enough for a table and chairs. If you’re looking to splurge, the Suites are the way to go as they offer views of Tokyo Tower. The best thing about the rooms are the soaking baths, which open out to the bedrooms and the views beyond. The best use of the shoji or Japanese screen doors, which blend in with the contemporary interiors. This is Japanese minimalism at its best. Though for me it’s the automated Japanese Toto toilets with heated seats that do it. Though you’re not going to spend much time in your room with the facilities on offer.

Janu Tokyo boasts 4,000m² of wellness and rightfully so. Janu Wellness’ indoor, heated, swimming pool is 25m! Never has an urban hotel indoor pool been this large. The pool area also has a jacuzzi to soak your muscles after a day of exploration. Head to the locker rooms and there is an onsen and cold plunge pools complete with onsen-style showers. There is also a hammam and a banya, which are private.

The gym is one of the largest in the city and has state-of-the-art technology. Outrace and Skill X circuits are included, along with five smaller studios offering classes in spinning, boxing, golf, yoga and more. There are morning classes that hotel guests can choose to be part of as the gym is also open to members.

There are seven spa rooms, which offer the uttermost tranquility and well-trained therapists. Though the menu is extensive, the one to choose would be the Janu Signature Massage, a blissful 90-minute treatment that starts with a sound healing ritual with manual lymphatic drainage, a massage using a Kansa copper wand and a scalp massage with a copper comb. The comb is so relaxing that I enquired about acquiring one, but unfortunately it was only for professional use.

Opening in the spring of 2025 is a health consultation clinic in collaboration with Keio University Center for Preventive Medicine. Once rejuvenated at the wellness centre, it is time for another kind of replenishment. The hotel has eight food and beverage outlets and you are spoilt for choice. Mercato sees you through breakfast, lunch and dinner, and is basically the hotel’s all-day dining Italian restaurant. A fresh take on the age-old tradition of European pastry making, the Janu Patisserie offers an indulgent collection of signature parfaits and delicate chocolates expertly crafted each day.

Janu Bar serves cocktails curated by Shuzo Nagumo, one of Japan’s leading mixologists. Celebrating the simple pleasure of cooking with fire, Janu Grill serves up the local meats and seafood. It is also the place for breakfast for hotel guests and I highly recommend choosing the Japanese breakfast. The ritual of tea-drinking in Japan is centuries old and what better way to enjoy it that with views of the Tokyo Tower and an afternoon tea curated by Tomoko Uchida. Featuring Janu’s signature tea blend from Okinawa, the high tea is served in the lobby lounge or in the garden terrace, weather permitting.

A contemporary interpretation of sumibiyaki, a Japanese style barbeque restaurant, Sumi offers an intimate omakase experience, with 15 seats gathered around a live grill. Led by chef Yusuke Yamaguchi, Hu Jing is a contemporary take on Cantonese cooking. Best known for its signature roasted duck, Hu Jing also serves a variety of steamed, baked and fried dim sum, fresh seafood and is a favourite among the locals.

However, if you had to choose one restaurant out of the eight dining experiences, I would suggest Iigura. Reinterpreting the centuries-old tradition of Edomae-style sushi with the freshest local ingredients, Iigura serves a seasonal shun menu of sashimi and small plates. Best enjoyed omakase style, seated at the hinoki wood counter with chef Kunihiro Shinohara.

Exit the building that Janu Tokyo is housed and you enter a garden, which has an orchard, vegetable garden and a 6,000m² Central Green, which wraps around pedestrian walkways, retail rooftops and curving courtyards. Most of the shops and other parts of the area can also be accessed via the underground labyrinth. Japan is known for its convenience.

A literal hop, skip and jump is the The Mori Building Digital Art Museum: Epson teamLab Borderless, which finds its new home having relocated from Odaiba. Also a short walk away is the Pace and Shueisha Manga-Art Heritage Tokyo galleries.

If you pay attention to your surroundings, you may also locate a door that will lead to the magic that is Sushi Saito Azabudai. Also in the neighbourhood, a quick downward walk, is the two Michelin and Green-starred Restaurant Florilège.

Other establishments include coffee shops, juice bars and even the well-known Kyoto-based bookshop “Ogaki”, which opened its first Tokyo branch here. The space encompasses a cafe and an art zone with some interesting tableware.

While a stay at Janu Tokyo evokes the Aman spirit and soul, it has a distinct personality. It is no mystery as to why Japan was chosen for the flagship hotel of this sister brand. As Aman Group CEO Vlad Doronin puts it, “Janu Tokyo promises to be the epicentre of a transformative movement, welcoming a new cohort of guests.” Wonder what we should call ourselves — #JanuJunkies perhaps?

Travel Tracker: The second destination of Janu will open in 2027 in Dubai, which is also the location of Aman Dubai on Jumeirah Beach (no opening date as yet). Janu Dubai will be located in the Dubai International Financial District and will offer views towards the Burj Khalifa on one side and garden views on the other.