Palace in Phitsanulok springs to life

To honour King Borom Trailokanat, Chan Royal Palace in the old town of Phitsanulok will come back to life with the Thailand Cultural Expo that takes place tomorrow and Saturday. The remarkable light and sound show will allow visitors to step back in time to the reign of King Borom Trailokanat.

During the day, the cultural street will double as a major entertainment venue, complete with a mobile clinic, traditional medical services like massages and acupuncture, a khon show by the Bunditpatanasilpa Institute of Fine Arts and demonstrations of local wisdom.

Additionally, a wide range of distinctive handcrafted products from 17 northern provinces are available.

TAT Connex.

TAT launches new platform to boost tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand just launched its newest TAT Connex platform, where local and international opinion leaders, influencers and media will stay in touch with 10 types of tourism-related businesses such as restaurants and diners, hotel accommodations and homestays, transportation, recreational activities and tourist attractions, as well as health and beauty.

"The TAT Connex platform is designed to bridge the connection between influencers and businesses to generate greater publicity and promote Thailand's tourism offerings. The project reflects our ongoing 'Partnership 360' marketing strategy and digital approach to transform Thai tourism towards a more sustainable and more inclusive growth," said Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT governor.

The platform enables influencers and businesses to explore partnership opportunities and generate tourism-related content via various social networks. For businesses, registration is available for free through the website tatconnex.com, while influencers can register via both the website and the TAT Connex app (Android and iOS).

Centara Life.

Centara celebrates rebrand with photo shoot

In celebration of the rebranding of Centra by Centara to Centara Life, Centara Hotels & Resorts is organising "The Up-Perience Snapshot" on-ground activity until tomorrow at Empire Tower.

A fun and engaging aspect to the event is when guests immerse themselves in Centara Life's signature experiences in a photo booth with dynamic frames. Here, they may capture their memories and share the images on social media.

Dusit Thani Kyoto.

Dusit Thani Kyoto receives Michelin Key

Thanks to its prime location, Dusit Thani Kyoto recently received a coveted Michelin Key from the Michelin Guide 2024.

Michelin Keys are awarded only to establishments demonstrating the best of the best across five key areas -- excellence in architecture and interior design; quality and consistency of service; overall personality and character; value for the price; and a significant contribution to the neighbourhood or setting.

To date, Michelin Keys have been awarded to hotels in France, Italy, Spain and select locations in the United States. Japan is the first Asian country to receive Michelin Keys, and Dusit Thani Kyoto is one of only 85 hotels in the country to be named a One Michelin Key establishment.

Launched in September last year, the elegant 147-room hotel provides a peaceful haven for both business and leisure travellers a short stroll from Kyoto Station. Nestled around a lovely and serene courtyard, it features chedi-inspired motifs that pay homage to the ancient Thai city of Ayutthaya, as well as clean lines and subtle colour palette in the Kyoto style to highlight a harmonious balance of timeless elegance and contemporary charm.

