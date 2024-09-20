James Bond Island, national park closed due to Storm Soulik
James Bond Island, national park closed due to Storm Soulik

Parks in Krabi, Surat Thani also shut to avoid bad weather

PUBLISHED : 20 Sep 2024 at 15:32

WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran and Online Reporters

Rain clouds shroud the Andaman Sea as seen from Ao Phang Nga National Park on Friday. (Photo: Ao Phangnga National Park Facebook account)
Ao Phangnga National Park, home to the famous James Bond Island, will be closed on Saturday and Sunday due to unfriendly weather conditions caused by Storm Soulik.

Acting park chief Phanatthaporn Ketsakul signed an order on Friday to temporarily close the 400-square-kilometre park in Phangnga for two days to ensure the safety of visitors. The storm, which is moving into the country from the Vietnamese coast, is expected to bring more rain to the Andaman Sea.

The park has already encountered heavy rain, gusty winds and rough seas, which pose dangers to boats and visitors, according to the announcement.

Ao Phangnga National Park in Phangnga Bay is a famous stop for tourists attracted by Koh Tapu, better known as James Bond Island, and Koh Panyi.

Koh Tapu became widely recognised after being featured in the James Bond movie "The Man with the Golden Gun" in 1974.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has also announced the closure of Than Bok Khorani National Park in Ao Luk district, Krabi, from Friday to Monday. Khao Sok National Park in Phanom district in Surat Thai is also closed until further notice due to heavy downpours and windy conditions.

