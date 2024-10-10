One day in Istanbul

When our business-class flight touched down in Istanbul at first light, we awoke to a pleasant welcome of cool weather. Unexpectedly, we learned that many of our travel companions were visiting Turkey for the first time and that Thai travellers are exempt from visa requirements.

With around 10 hours remaining until our connecting flight to Europe, we decided to take advantage of Turkish Airlines' complimentary Touristanbul service to explore the allure of this historic city, a link between Asia and Europe.

Signing up at the Touristanbul Desk at the International Arrival Hall or the transfer desk area is convenient. We could select a sightseeing tour that best fits our arrival and departure timings from the six provided daily. The programme also includes free snacks, meals and transportation, making it a terrific way to kill the time rather than loitering around the airport.

A half-day city tour, which runs from 8.30am to 3pm, was our choice. We began with local breakfast, aromatic coffee and tea to boost our energy. Encircled by a labyrinth of shopping streets and historical buildings, Sultanahmet Square is a magical time portal that transports visitors to Constantinople in the 4th century, when it was the capital of the Roman Empire before becoming present-day Istanbul.

When visiting the Hippodrome in the heart of the city, visitors can envision the time when Emperor Constantine the Great rebuilt it and the stadium drew crowds of 100,000 spectators to witness deadly chariot races and wild animal fights.

The Obelisk of Thutmose III still stands in the historic Hippodrome of Constantinople, in what is now Sultanahmet Square.

In addition to a racetrack, the Serpent Column from the Temple of Apollo at Delphi and the hieroglyphic engraved Obelisk of Thutmose III from Egypt were also installed by Roman emperors to honour the magnificence of the empire.

This ancient U-shaped stadium became an entertainment venue and a gathering place for political debates and events. For instance, the Nika rebellion during the reign of Emperor Justinian I provoked the tragic deaths of 30,000-40,000 people.

The hippodrome remained magnificent until the Fourth Crusade arrived in Constantinople. In 1453, Sultan Mehmed II gained possession of Constantinople and proclaimed it as the capital of the Ottoman Empire and this former sports arena underwent multiple changes before becoming Sultanahmet Square today.

"After the 15th century, this square has been changed many times. A palace was constructed here in the 16th century as a wedding present for a sister of a sultan during the Ottoman dynasty. Normally, the sultan lived in a palace complex and his sister was married to his statesman. Currently, it is the Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum. Inside, there are different collections of ceramics and porcelains created by Islamic tribes in the 14th century," our guide explained.

The German Fountain was built in the 19th century.

Situated at the end of the square, the iconic gazebo-style German Fountain is reminiscent of the diplomatic ties between Germany and the Ottoman Empire. Constructed in the 19th century, it served as a memorial commemorating German Emperor Wilhelm II's 1898 visit to Istanbul.

The whole set of structural components were brought here from Germany. The fountain has eight marble columns and an octagonal dome, adorned with golden mosaics and two distinct monograms that represent Sultan Abdulhamid II and Kaiser Wilhelm II.

Standing next to the ancient Hippodrome is the Sultanahmet Mosque (also known as the Blue Mosque), which was added to the list of Unesco World Heritage Sites in 1985. Unfortunately, it was temporarily closed on the day of our visit, so we could only see it from a distance.

Just a two-minute walk from the square, The Sahn is the ideal spot to take in the beauty of the Blue Mosque complex. Sultan Ahmet I's intention to restore the Ottoman Empire's notoriety led to the construction of the mosque, which started in 1609 and finished in 1617.

The project was overseen by renowned architect Mehmet Aga, who was well-known for his elaborate designs, masterful use of light and spatial organisation, resulting in a spectacular fusion of Byzantine, Seljuk and Ottoman architectural styles.

The Tomb of Sultan Ahmet I.

Inspired by the Hagia Sophia and the Selimiye Mosque, it has six minarets and its central dome are embellished with more than 20,000 hand-painted Iznik tiles featuring intricate flower designs and calligraphy. Together, these tiles form an eye-catching mosaic of blue, green and turquoise hues.

"The Blue Mosque is a landmark of Istanbul. Sultan Ahmet I picked this site because it is directly across from the Hagia Sophia, the Christian church of Constantinople constructed by Roman Emperor Justinian I. Sultan Ahmet I wanted to show the world the might of the Ottoman Empire and its rulers whenever people cruised across the Marmara Sea, which connects the continents of Europe and Asia," our guide explained.

"The building's six minarets may have been inspired by the Prophet's Mosque in Mecca, a Muslim holy place. The Ottomans captured this land in the 15th century. The Christian church was transformed into a mosque. It presently doubles as a masjid and a museum."

After that, we stopped at the Tomb of Sultan Ahmet I, which is about 100m from the courtyard. Following the death of Sultan Ahmet I, it took three years to build under the reigns of Sultan Mustafa I and Osman II.

Here, visitors can go down a little path to observe a collection of 36 coffins draped in intricately embroidered coverings in blue, crimson and green colours that stand for the royal family. The mausoleum's central casket is that of Sultan Ahmet, whose wife Mahpeyker Kösem was interred here with Sultans Osman II and Murad IV.

The Grand Kiosk provides striking views of the Marmara Sea.

Striking Iznik tiles with calligraphic and naturalistic motifs adorn the dome, walls and pillars, while the capitals of the coffins are shaped like a throne, indicating that the sultan was lain here.

"As a part of the mosque complex, there is a tomb section, kitchens, a theological school, baths and several other structures with various functions situated within the inner wall. According to Islamic traditions, the tomb is decorated with calligraphic ceramic tiles and natural patterns that commemorate God and the prophets without displaying a face or any portrait. For instance, calligraphy honours the Prophet Muhammad's birth, while a rose symbolises him. Typically, a tombstone features floral patterns, particularly roses," the guide said.

Located 600m from the imperial crematory, we rushed to Topkapi Palace, which was designated as a Unesco World Heritage Site in 1985. Entering through the massive gate, visitors can travel back in time to 1459 when Sultan Mehmed II dedicated six years to building this magnificent palace on the banks of the Marmara Sea, honouring the glory and top-notch craftsmanship of the Ottoman Empire.

Encircled by towering indigenous trees, the castle complex is bounded by four expansive courtyards. The first courtyard once functioned as the Janissaries Court and the Parade Court, home to two historic structures with Byzantine architectural styles and the Fountain of the Executioner.

The second courtyard, also called the administrative courtyard, has a model of the imperial palace that may be used to learn more about the layout of the palace. It shows the hospital, bakery, janissary quarters, stables, the Imperial Harem, the Divan and the kitchen.

Topkapi Palace was constructed by Mehmed the Conqueror in 1459.

"The Justice Tower and the Imperial Council Hall are located here. About 1,000 people worked in the imperial kitchen, which provided food for the 3,000-4,000 palace staff who served the royal family," our guide said.

Behind the Gate of Felicity, the Audience Chamber in the third courtyard is open to visitors and showcases stunning blue, turquoise and white tiles along with luxurious carpets and couches. With local wisdom, a small fountain was installed at the front to keep people from hearing what was being discussed inside out.

In our short time at the Dormitory of the Expeditionary Force, we had a quick glance around the Imperial Wardrobe exhibition, which features more than 2,500 opulent garments and accessories. Beneath their armour, Ottoman sultans and princes donned talismanic shirts decorated with prayers, phrases from the Koran and auspicious symbols to ward off potential misfortune.

The other noteworthy items include silk, iron-armoured and silk fur-lined kaftans worn by Mehmed the Conqueror, a silk-cotton kaftan worn by Sultan Selim, an Italian silk ceremonial kaftan worn by Sultan Mehmed III, and the wool and silk uniform worn by Sultan Abdulmecid.

In the fourth courtyard, the Grand Kiosk, which was erected in 1840, is becoming a popular vantage point for visitors to take in breathtaking views of the Marmara Sea and the Bosphorus against a backdrop of beautiful blue sky and skyscrapers.

To make sure we arrived at the airport on time, our trip ended with a quick peek of the Basilica Cistern, built by Byzantine Emperor Justinian I in the 6th century to supply water to the Great Palace of Constantinople and its surrounding areas.

While exploring the underground tunnel, visitors can imagine themselves as Professor Robert Langdon, attempting to decipher what legendary symbols might be hidden on the two columns that resemble the heads of Medusa, or the Weeping Pillar, which was built as a memorial to the 7,000 slaves who were sacrificed during construction.

The Imperial Wardrobe exhibition at the Expeditionary Force Dormitory features more than 2,500 pieces of princely apparel and accessories.

Travel info

As part of the winter timetable, Turkish Airlines will operate 21 weekly flights from Bangkok and seven from Phuket, connecting travellers to Turkey, Europe and other destinations.

The airline also offers the complimentary Touristanbul service to international transfer passengers, who have a stopover between six and 24 hours at Istanbul Airport. There are six city tours daily, for seven distinct itineraries that include transportation, snacks and meals, and visits to popular tourist attractions such as the Blue Mosque, Hagia Sophia and the Grand Bazaar.

Find out further details, visit turkishairlines.com/touristanbul.

Sultanahmet Park is surrounded with historical sites and classic buildings.

The Basilica Cistern was erected by Byzantine Emperor Justinian I in the 6th century.

The complimentary Touristanbul service includes meals, transportation, and sightseeing tours to several historical sites, and shopping venues. Photo courtesy of Central Group.