An iconic returns

Soft-opening since Sept 27, the entirely rebuilt Dusit Thani Bangkok has made a highly-anticipated comeback, albeit not all facilities are up and ready.

The new Dusit Thani has been impressively rebuilt a bit further away from its original location which sat at the corner of the intersection where Silom, Rama IV and Ratchadamri meet, as part of the forthcoming Dusit Central Park project. It now sits directly opposite Lumpini Park, which comes in handy as all rooms guarantee an amazing view of the park and the horizon hidden behind skyscrapers.

While Dusit Thani Bangkok looks all brand-new, look closer and you'll find old memories hidden in the details. Amply lit with natural light, its grand and spacious lobby pays homage to the original by keeping the inspiration of the ceiling being the underside of a lotus leaf the same but reinterpreted and modernised. Another feature that reminds you of the original Dusit is the nine-tier waterfall, which has been rebuilt in a sleeker version.

You can admire it through the lobby's floor-to-ceiling glass windows just like guests in 1970 did when the hotel first opened as the tallest building in Thailand. The trees adorning the new waterfall are also from the original Dusit. The trees were kept at Dusit Thani Hua Hin during the five-year rebuilding process and were replanted at the waterfall. The same carp school, also being kept at Dusit Thani Hua Hin, will call the new waterfall home once the water is tested to be safe for them.

If you think that's going the assiduous mile to conserve old memories, two five-tonne pillars from Thai restaurant Benjarong are preserved and put on display in the new lobby. The colourful motifs on them are touched up with colours from minerals and stones like how they were originally created.

The new Dusit goes for more exclusivity, by slashing its accommodation units by more than half from 540 to 257, while assuring guests can enjoy the view of Lumpini Park through golden window boxes which are two metres in height and five metres in length. They serve as picture frames that capture the changing cityscape throughout the day.

The entry-level Deluxe Room starts spacious at 50m² with a marble bathroom and standalone tub. The elegant cantilevered window seats in each room invite guests to lose themselves in the beautiful vista (or pose for IG shots). Be advised to check with the hotel which room types are available as not all rooms are bookable during the soft opening.

During the soft opening, the hotel also introduced several F&B venues, each with a distinct signature. These include Pavilion, where guests can indulge in Thai and Chinese delicacies; Dusit Gourmet, offering artisanal treats and international favourites from an open kitchen; and the Grand Lobby Bar, featuring Thai-inspired cocktails and afternoon tea. The afternoon tea set for two features Thai savoury and sweet treats such as miang kham, ma hor and bua loy. Advanced booking is a must.

Next month, additional dining concepts will be revealed, including collaborations with chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants and a chic, multi-level rooftop bar situated next to the hotel's iconic spire.

The on-site activities include a 24/7 fitness room with complimentary daily activities and an infinity swimming pool overlooking Lumpini Park, while Devarana Wellness is set to open later this month.

While the overall design of the new Dusit is helmed by Hong Kong-based architect and interior designer Andre Fu, whose portfolio includes leading hotels, restaurants and retail spaces in Asia, Dusit keeps one floor for its design team and P49 Deesign & Associates as a homage to its predecessor called the Heritage floor. This is where you can find event spaces and memorabilia of the old Dusit. The Napalai Grand Ballroom, with its impressive eight-metre-high ceiling and sweeping 55-metre-wide window, offers stunning views of the park and cityscape, creating a magnificent backdrop for any event.

Dusit Thani Bangkok is one of the trinity of Dusit Central Park, a B46 billion landmark mixed-use development which also includes ultra-luxury residences (Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside), a state-of-the-art office tower, a high-end retail centre and an 11,200m² Roof Park. These components are expected to open gradually throughout next year, including the grand opening of Dusit Thani Bangkok.

Special soft-opening offers are available now, including exclusive privileges such as complimentary airport limousine transfers in the Porsche Panamera Executive. Visit Dusit's website.