Centara Karon Resort Phuket reopens after extensive renovation

Centara Karon Resort Phuket by Centara Hotels & Resorts has reopened following an extensive renovation.

New-look Centara Karon Resort Phuket offers both relaxation and adventure. The resort now boasts three distinct zones – The Terrace, The Lagoon and The Tropicale – with an aim to cater to all from couples, families and friends.

The resort’s newly refreshed rooms offer a contemporary design that blends a soothing colour palette with geometric patterns and natural elements. Highlights include The Terrace’s spacious rooms, which feature balconies with views of the city or sea. Set to be unveiled by the end of 2025, one, two and three-bedroom Pool Villas promise to be stylish sanctuaries with outdoor pools and a dedicated check-in area – ideal for romantic getaways or grand celebrations with up to eight guests.

Adventures for all ages await at the resort’s 3,000m² pool zone, with three separate pools for adults and kids, plus thrilling water slides and fountains. Children and teens can find inspiration and fun at the Chang Dee Kids’ Club or E-Zone, with a full schedule of activities and games. Parents can also enjoy me time with therapies at the signature SPA Cenvaree or invigorating workouts at the fully-equipped fitness centre.

A trio of tropical pool bars – Tropix, Koh Kool and Splash – set the scene for daytime refreshments with fruit smoothies or cool cocktails, while Pink Social provides a chic spot to socialise. For proper meals, Bistro Grill & Bar presents a range of international and Thai favourites throughout the day, while modern global cuisine and grilled specialities are served at Escape Pool Club.

For curious explorers who want to head out, Karon Beach is just a short walk away, while several golf courses are within easy reach, and Phuket’s heritage-rich Old Town, with its Sino-Portuguese architecture and vibrant night markets, is a short drive away.

“A Star is Reborn”, the resort's reopening offer, allows kids to stay and dine for free, while also offering B500 of daily resort credit, early check-in, late check-out, and a complimentary minibar with daily replenishment. As usual, Centara The1 members will enjoy an additional 15% discount and triple points. Book by March 31 to stay from now until April 30. Visit Centara website.