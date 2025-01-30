Karuizawa invites all to experience its year-round charm

Karuizawa is stepping into the travel destination spotlight at Japan Expo Thailand 2025, which takes place at CentralWorld, Ratchadamri Road, from Feb 7-9.

The picturesque resort town in eastern Nagano Prefecture is looking to attract more Thai travellers seeking natural and cultural experiences in an unspoiled environment.

Located only 70 minutes by Shinkansen bullet train from Tokyo, Karuizawa is one of Japan's most renowned highland resorts tucked into an elevated plain (1,000m above sea level) at the foot of 2,568m-high Mount Asama. It is a fascinating oasis for those who cherish natural mountain landscapes, changing seasons, plus a vibrant food and shopping scene to round out the offering.

Karuizawa's popularity dates back to the late 19th century as a summer retreat for missionaries and diplomats based in Tokyo. It also attracted the upper echelons of Japanese society -- including members of the Imperial Family -- becoming the highland resort town of choice to escape Tokyo's blistering heat. Its excellent ski slopes and long golfing season, which runs into December, have also proved popular with Japan's elite.

The town's rich cultural heritage also attracts writers, artists, filmmakers and musicians year-round with its art galleries and museums, plus an abundance of attractions that inspire creativity.

Mount Asama.

It's also home to the Karuizawa Tourist Hall, with a classic wooden exterior and the nearby Alexander Croft Shaw Memorial Chapel which dates back to 1888, both open year-round.

Among the top tips for the town's "Four Seasons of the Year" experience include cherry blossoms which begin to bloom in April and herald the start of spring; Shiraito Falls which offers fresh green foliage in spring, cool misty breeze in summer, and colourful leaves in autumn; and the open-air hot springs at Sengataki-onsen and Hoshino-onsen.

Besides Karuizawa Ice Park where sports enthusiasts can find an activity for every season, a visit to a sacred 850-year-old tree -- Kumanokoutai Jinja -- near the Old Usui Pass is believed to get your wishes granted.

Another recommended spot is Kyu-Karuizawa Ginza Street, which is lined with bakeries, coffee shops and eateries and has been a home of culinary delight since the late 19th century, especially its soba noodle and home-brewed sake and beer.

Shiraito Falls.